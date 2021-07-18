| 14.6°C Dublin

‘My integrity was being questioned’ - influencer Lisa McGowan on taking Facebook trolls to cour

From insurance broker to style influencer with a huge following, Lisa McGowan appears to have life nailed. Yet she’s had to overcome personal tragedy and internet trolls. Even so, it’s her online family that has inspired her next step

Lisa McGowan, with her dog Beethoven, wearing loungewear from her Lisa &amp; Co range Expand
Lisa McGowan in her Lisa &amp; Co loungewear set in fern print Expand

Lisa McGowan, with her dog Beethoven, wearing loungewear from her Lisa & Co range

Lisa McGowan in her Lisa & Co loungewear set in fern print

Marie Kelly

Influencers can attract a lot of scorn, but usually this takes the form of offline eye-rolls and silent sniggers among disingenuous followers and industry rivals. But for 48-year-old Lisa McGowan, the founder of Lisa’s Lust List, a multi-platform fashion and lifestyle blog, which boasts an enormous combined following of well over 300k, it manifested itself in a far more sinister guise.

Last year, the mother-of-one secured a High Court order requiring Facebook to provide her with information that would allow her to identify anonymous trolls who were defaming her online.

Taking on a bully is a terrifying prospect. Whether the individual sits opposite you in the office, or is an anonymous online troublemaker, the effects on the victim can be profound. Anyone who has the wherewithal to take on their tormentor rather than shrink away in despair, cower and cry, has my respect, so I’ll admit I was predisposed to like McGowan when we began our Zoom interview.

