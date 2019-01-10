'My children have no interest in what I do on TV, they think I clean for a living,' says Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy doesn’t see her three children following in her career footsteps – and said they’ve no interest in watching her on TV.

The Ireland’s Got Talent host will be returning to TV screens in February – with her own series, Livin’ With Lucy, scheduled to hit the small screen later in spring. The 42-year-old, from Sandycove, has been a familiar face to Irish audiences for over a decade, working on both RTE and Virgin Media, as well as her current morning slot on Radio Nova with Colm Hayes.

However, her children simply see her as someone who cleans up the house rather than a media star and she doesn’t think they will enter the world of showbiz either.

“I don’t think they will – I think they’re kind of sick of seeing me on the telly, I think they’ve no interest in what I do,” she said. “The only reason they’re excited about my life right now is because they love the judges – but they’ve never seen Livin’ with Lucy and I don’t think they listen to me on Radio Nova unless I am talking about them. If you were to ask any of my children what I do, they’d probably say, ‘Oh, she cleans’. They don’t really know what I do.”

Lucy Kennedy at Virgin Media Television's Spring Press Briefing at The Alex Hotel,Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Lucy is the Irish version of Ant and Dec on the talent show and is often a source of comfort for nervous parents – and a shoulder to cry on when things don’t go to plan.

She admitted that while the job isn’t intimidating for her, she does sometimes take home the auditions that end in disappointment.

“Being the owner of three smallies I feel physically sick with the parents because you’re watching them and if they make a mistake or... it is kind of hard,” she said. “You do think about the odd person when you come home especially when I see my own son, he is nine, when you see a nine-year-old on stage.”

Last year saw the return of Greek-chorus puppets Podge and Rodge on RTE, with social media star Doireann Garrihy taking the reins on the show in the place of Lucy, who previously hosted in Ballydung Manor in 2006. She thought Doireann (26) had filled her shoes nicely and has been doing a “cracking” job of managing the foul-mouthed brothers.

“I have seen it and I sent her a good luck message – I told her to sleep with one eye open,” said Lucy, laughing.

“I think she is doing a cracking job and it’s good to see the boys back on telly – about bloody time.”

Another star Lucy thought was holding her own was Jennifer Zamparelli, who hosted her first live episode of Dancing With the Stars last weekend.

“I thought she looked amazing, a really good job,” she said.

Living With Lucy, starring Lucy Kennedy

