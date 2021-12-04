‘Mr and Mrs Kearney’ – Jess Reddan shares snaps from couple’s wedding day at Doonbeg

Jess Redden and her rugby star husband Rob Kearney have shared a couple of photos from their wedding day.

Captioning the photo; “Mr and Mrs Kearney”, Jess posted two snaps from the couple’s big day yesterday.

The couple tied the knot in Doonbeg Hotel, Co Clare, a place Jess wrote was “a very special place with the best memories” to her and her family.

The bride showcased the lace detail at the back of her wedding dress and her long-length veil, waving her bouquet above her new husband’s head.

Posting a few snaps on her Instagram Stories, the pharmacy student and fitness model, wrote that her father, who passed away in September, was “with her every step of the way”.

She also thanked her “stunning” mother for “always being there for her”.

Writing that she had better leave “to celebrate round 3”, the future pharmacist promised followers she would post more photos later.

The couple had been forced to postpone their nuptials twice already.

Upon arriving at the venue on Thursday, Rob and Jess enjoyed a night of celebrations with loved ones ahead of their big day.

The blonde beauty wore an all white outfit the day before the wedding consisting of a stunning backless silk dress, paired with white heels, a headband and a gorgeous clutch bag by Rosie & Dott to match.

Fiance Rob posed by her side in a black shirt and white trousers.

The wedding was originally planned for June 2021 however they moved it forward to November 2020 after Jess’s father, Brian Redden, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sadly, the 70-year-old passed away in September 2020 and did not see his daughter make it down the aisle.

The couple shelved wedding plans while they moved to Australia for six months while Rob played for Western Force, a rugby squad based in Perth.

Taking to Instagram last week, Jess paid tribute to her late father, sharing the experience to help others who are grieving.

“Although it’s the most exciting and happy day of your life I can’t help but stop the waves of panic and sadness that come.

“I just wanted to share this personal experience for any other brides in a similar position – it’s normal so don’t berate yourself – be gentle & kind to yourself no matter what you’re feeling.”

“You’ll have your man or woman to lean on and help you,” she added.

Jess plans to pay tribute to her father on her wedding day with an inclusion in both her bridal bouquet and her wedding dress.

She shared a picture of a silver locket that she plans to place among her flowers.

"[I] ordered a locket from @weddingbellsireland this morning as my florist suggested it and I thought it would be a lovely idea to have dad and I on the bouquet so he can still walk me down the aisle."

Jess also shared a snap of a blue inscription that her mother had sewn on the inside of her dress that reads: "My darling dad, forever in my heart."

“My amazing mum had this inscribed inside my dress - my something blue,” she wrote.

Rob and Jess got engaged on New Years eve 2019 while on holiday in New York.

The romantic proposal saw the 35-year-old getting down on one knee amid the hustle and bustle of Times Square.

He popped the question with an oval sapphire silver ring adorned with diamonds.

The lovers have been dating since 2013, since Jess was a 21-year-old Pharmacy student at Royal College of Surgeons Ireland.