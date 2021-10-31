Model Joanna Cooper’s clothing brand hit with supply chain issues ahead of busy Christmas period

Model Joanna Cooper’s fledgling fashion brand will be left without stock for the Christmas rush after being hit with supply chain issues.

Coops the Label was an immediate hit when it launched earlier this year, with some items of clothing selling out in the first week.

However, after a quiet period on social media, the Derry girl opened up about the supply problems which have scuppered the firm’s Christmas plans.

In videos posted online, she said she had “underestimated” the timeframes involved and was downbeat about the delays.

Joanna added: “You might have noticed that the Coops Instagram has been quiet for the past while, so I just wanted to give you a quick update on where we’re at.

“I’ve been quiet on here too because I’ve just been avoiding anything interactive or doing Q&As. I might do one now that I’ve come on and spoken about it.

“Basically, we won’t have stock this side of Christmas and I’m so, so disappointed. I’m just really annoyed.

“A few things happened. We’ve changed factories and there’s so many delays. I completely underestimated how long things take, but I suppose everything is a learning curve.

“I am learning so much and I don’t want to rush things, but unfortunately we won’t have stock until January.

“We do still have some of the core collection left online, but we won’t be restocking that and we just have tiny amounts left and not very many sizes. It’s just really disappointing.

“I’ll still be working away on things for next year, but that’s it in a nutshell. That’s what’s been going on. It’s been my elephant in the room. I’ve been avoiding answering when there’ll be a restock because I still had my fingers crossed.”

Other business owners replied to her posts, expressing sympathy and sharing her frustrations with supply chain issues, to which Joanna replied: “Sorry to see some of you in the same boat [with a welling-up emoji].”

Coops the Label launched at the beginning of August with a collection of intimate clothing, including flattering and figure-hugging thongs, shorts, camisoles and plunge tops.

Speaking at the time, Joanna said lockdown had given her the chance to create her brand and described it as a dream come true.

“I have always loved intimates and have come across many brands internationally over the years,” she added.

“I didn’t think there was anything similar on the Irish market. I thought comfortable, sexy pieces that were accessible and affordable were something that Irish women would respond really well to.

“It took a lot of work to bring it to market. If I’m being honest, before the pandemic, I just didn’t have the time to stop and work on it.

“I felt like I was running the entire time between Ireland and the UK, but when Covid hit, we were all forced to stop in our tracks.

“That was when I had the time to work on this brand, which has been a dream of mine for the longest time.”

Joanna is now based in Limerick, where she lives with scrum-half Conor Murray and their dog Kevin. They moved in together at the beginning of lockdown after Joanna left her apartment in London as work began to dry up due to the pandemic.

The Irish model announced her brand on social media in March, telling followers she had been working hard to bring it to life.

It was due to launch in May but was delayed before going live in August.