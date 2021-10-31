| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Model Joanna Cooper’s clothing brand hit with supply chain issues ahead of busy Christmas period

Brand owned by Ireland rugby star Conor Murray’s girlfriend left with next to no stock for seasonal rush

Joanna Cooper modelling items from her brand's range Expand

Close

Joanna Cooper modelling items from her brand's range

Joanna Cooper modelling items from her brand's range

Joanna Cooper modelling items from her brand's range

John Toner

Model Joanna Cooper’s fledgling fashion brand will be left without stock for the Christmas rush after being hit with supply chain issues.

Coops the Label was an immediate hit when it launched earlier this year, with some items of clothing selling out in the first week.

However, after a quiet period on social media, the Derry girl opened up about the supply problems which have scuppered the firm’s Christmas plans.

Most Watched

Privacy