Men at work... A first look at the autumn/winter menswear collection from Arnotts, and style tips for the winter ahead

Green padded button coat, €215 by Scotch & Soda, beige corduroy shirt, €146 by Reiss, grey t-shirt, €29.51 by Farah Vintage, grey chinos, €99 by Michael Kors All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

Green rain jacket, €80 by Rains, navy overshirt, €80 by Selected Homme, plaid shirt, €99 by Michael Kors, green striped sweatshirt, €89 by Samsøe Samsøe, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

Check wool jacket, €319; blue denim jacket, €159, both by Samsøe Samsøe, mustard crewneck sweatshirt, €62 by Carhartt, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's, white runners, €125 by Veja All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

Check overshirt, €219; black corduroy shirt, €119; charcoal t-shirt, €49, all by Samsøe Samsøe, grey denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

Even before Covid-19, loungewear as a way of life and WFH uniforms, trends in menswear were tending more towards the casual. "This February, all the shows were about the return of tailoring, but in a casual way," reflects Stephen Burnett, head of menswear at Brown Thomas Arnotts. Athleisure had found its way in among the tailored pieces being worn to offices. Joggers with blazers. Sneakers with tailored trousers. A T-shirt, rather than a shirt, under a jacket.

Covid-19, and the resulting mass move to working from home, has expedited this shift towards more relaxed dressing in general. "Obviously everything happened in March, and that kind of accelerated the move away from a structured suit," Stephen says. "I think everyone gravitated towards stuff that was comfortable to wear. Safe and cosy things for wearing at home."

So what have men been wearing over the past few months? Sales in Arnotts have been high in loungewear, bodywear (fashion-speak for underwear), big coats and sneakers, Stephen reports.

Expand Close Green padded button coat, €215 by Scotch & Soda, beige corduroy shirt, €146 by Reiss, grey t-shirt, €29.51 by Farah Vintage, grey chinos, €99 by Michael Kors All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green padded button coat, €215 by Scotch & Soda, beige corduroy shirt, €146 by Reiss, grey t-shirt, €29.51 by Farah Vintage, grey chinos, €99 by Michael Kors All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

Aspects of a working-from-home uniform have emerged. In the warmer months, polo shirts were a popular option for Zoom meetings; now, they're being replaced by half-zip knitted jumpers. A collar, Stephen points out, provides a suitable halfway point between T-shirts and a full suit and tie for a Zoom meeting. Denim is a little slower. "I don't think anybody wants to be sitting around in skinny jeans. It's been more about relaxed trousers, whether it's a true tracksuit trouser, or something with an elasticated waist," he says.

Expand Close Check wool jacket, €319; blue denim jacket, €159, both by Samsøe Samsøe, mustard crewneck sweatshirt, €62 by Carhartt, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's, white runners, €125 by Veja All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Check wool jacket, €319; blue denim jacket, €159, both by Samsøe Samsøe, mustard crewneck sweatshirt, €62 by Carhartt, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's, white runners, €125 by Veja All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

The stock available now is the result of Stephen and his team's first season buying for Arnotts. While they have stayed true to the store's DNA - clothes that tend towards answering lifestyle requirements, rather than trends - there is change afoot. "It's contemporary without being streetwear; it is a bit of a move on," Stephen reflects. "Lifestyle stuff that isn't logo-ed tracksuits."

For anyone reaching beyond loungewear/athleisure, Stephen points out that in the aftermath of the 2008 recession, men's fashions moved away from the casual, towards Mad Men-influenced smarter looks. A similar move could happen, he predicts, whenever we are able to get back to the office.

Expand Close Green rain jacket, €80 by Rains, navy overshirt, €80 by Selected Homme, plaid shirt, €99 by Michael Kors, green striped sweatshirt, €89 by Samsøe Samsøe, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Green rain jacket, €80 by Rains, navy overshirt, €80 by Selected Homme, plaid shirt, €99 by Michael Kors, green striped sweatshirt, €89 by Samsøe Samsøe, blue denim 501 jeans, €95 by Levi's All clothes available online at www.arnotts.ie.

All clothes available online at arnotts.ie

Photographed by Naomi Gaffey

Assisted by Adrian Wojtas

Styling by Corina Gaffey

Assisted by Julie Galvin

Hair by Hannah Monaghan

Model: Abdullah Albayyari at Morgan The Agency

Location: Temple Bar Gallery

Sunday Independent