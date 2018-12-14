Love Island's Dani Dyer slams claims she and Jack Fincham are 'together for money'

Dani Dyer has slammed claims she and Jack Fincham are "together for money".

The 22-year-old beauty recently reconciled with her boyfriend following a brief split earlier this week but she's dismissed suggestions they have only got back together for commercial reasons and insisted their love is genuine.

Jack shared a black and white photo of himself and Dani on Instagram with the caption: "Yo little guy."

Dani replied: "Love you baby. oh wait wait maybe I shouldn't say that because we together for money apparently??

"Yeah tbh I should get paid for picking up your pants...(sic)"

The 'Love Island' winner backtracked earlier this week on her announcement she and Jack had decided to "part ways" and blamed the statement on her just being a "normal girl" and finding it hard conducting a romance in the public eye.

She said: "Just want to put all comments to bed. All I can say is I'm still 22 trying to get my s**t together and grow into a woman but doing it in the public eye is sometimes hard and scary but arguments are arguments and I love him.

"I can only please people who want to be pleased and I am having to learn that opinions are just opinions. Hope everyone can understand that i am just a normal girl (sic)".

She had revealed on her Instagram Stories last week to reveal she and Jack had split.

She wrote: "Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x. (sic)"

However, just days later Dani's dad, 'EastEnders' actor Danny Dyer, claimed they were still together.

He said: "I just want to put something to bed. Dani hasn't split up with Jack, that's all b******s, that is.

"They've had a row. They've had a row, she's got a bit emotional and I think she has whacked that [message] up and immediately regretted it. You know what women are like.

"I'm just saying she got a little bit irate, screaming and shouting, the ultimate way to punish him maybe. I don't know what was going on but I can tell you now, they're sweet.

"They're sweet as. They've had a little argument as we all do, we all have tear ups.

"Don't declare nothing to the world, I've told her this. That was my bit of fatherly advice. It is okay, it is all sweet."

