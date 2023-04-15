Love Island star Montana Brown announces engagement

Former Love Island contestant Montana Brown has announced her engagement to Mark O'Connor.

The 27-year-old reality TV star, who took part in series three of the ITV reality show, previously revealed her pregnancy to her partner in December.

On Saturday, Brown shared a black and white image on Instagram with O'Connor getting down on one knee on a beach surrounded by pole-mounted wooden tiki torches.

She also wrote "13.04.23" which appeared to indicate that they made their engagement official on Thursday as she shared the emojis of a love heart and ring.

In 2017, Brown was a student from Hertfordshire when she saw the competition won by entrepreneur Kem Cetinay and actress Amber Davies.

She subsequently appeared on other reality TV show including Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and CelebAbility,

Fellow ex-Love Islanders including Molly-Mae Hague, Antigoni Buxton, Coco Lodge and Zara McDermott commented below her post - sending their well wishes to the couple.

Hague wrote: "Omg congratulations beautiful."

Former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) stars Ferne McCann and Jessica Wright, The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and presenter Clara Amfo were also among those happy for the couple.