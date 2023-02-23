| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Laura Anderson edits Gary Lucy’s name out of pregnancy announcement

Edited caption has no mention of former ‘Hollyoaks’ star

Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA) Expand
Laura Anderson announcing she&rsquo;s pregnant on Instagram Expand
Laura Anderson removed Gary Lucy&rsquo;s name from pregnancy announcement (Instagram) Expand

Close

Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Laura Anderson announcing she&rsquo;s pregnant on Instagram

Laura Anderson announcing she’s pregnant on Instagram

Laura Anderson removed Gary Lucy&rsquo;s name from pregnancy announcement (Instagram)

Laura Anderson removed Gary Lucy’s name from pregnancy announcement (Instagram)

/

Laura Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Jacob Stolworthy

Laura Anderson appears to have removed Gary Lucy’s name from her post announcing their pregnancy news.

The update comes after former Hollyoaks star Lucy revealed that the pair “are no longer together”.

Most Watched

Privacy