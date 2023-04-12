Kodaline drummer Vinny May welcomes second baby with wife Carina

‘Vinny Jr is stepping up on big brother duties’

Kodaline drummer Vinny May has welcomed a new baby with his wife Carina, naming their little one Louie May.

The Irish musician (33) took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their baby son.

Vinny shared the first snaps of Louie May shortly after birth as well as a cute image of their eldest son Vinny Jr, two, helping to feed with a bottle.

The drummer wrote: 'Welcome to the world Louie May.

'Once again in awe of my amazing wife @carinaelliott15 and Vinny Jr is stepping up on big brother duties.'

The musician looked every bit the devoted father as he held their baby in the hospital in one photograph, while in another Carina beamed as little Louie slept in her arms.

The family enjoy a stroll.

The happy couple tied the knot in July 2017 in a lavish wedding at Lough Rynn Castle in Mohill.

The drummer's followers took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages.

One wrote: 'Congrats welcome to the World. Carina looks wonderful'.

Another added: 'Massive congrats to you both', while a third follower said: 'Super news. Congratulations to you all'.

'Wishing all the best to the new life of your family. Congratulations,' wrote another follower.

Kodaline are an Irish rock band comprising Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland.

Originally known as 21 Demands, the band adopted their current name in 2012 because of their changing music.

They have released four albums: In a Perfect World (2013), Coming Up for Air (2015), and Politics of Living (2018).

Their fourth studio album, One Day at a Time, was released on 12 June 2020.

Kodaline released their first live album Our Roots Run Deep last year.