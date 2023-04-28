Kathryn Thomas gets ready to hike Dublin Mountains in aid of Barretstown

Barretstown Ambassador Kathryn Thomas at the launch of this year’s Dublin Mountains Challenge for Barretstown taking place on Sunday May 28th.

Kathryn Thomas has called on the public to support a fundraising event for Barretstown’s children’s charity.

The RTÉ broadcaster is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the annual Barretstown Dublin Mountains Challenge on Sunday, May 28.

The charity serves children affected by serious illnesses, primarily cancer, and their families. Its mission is to rebuild the lives of these children and allow them to enjoy their childhood.

All funds raised will support the delivery of therapeutic initiatives which are delivered on site in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, and through outreach programmes, supported by over 2,000 volunteers.

To date, over 85,000 children have availed of therapeutic programmes which have helped them rebuild their self-confidence.

The TV presenter and mum-of-two said the event is a chance to come together for a “greater good” and go the distance to help children living with serious illness.

“The Dublin Mountains Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to experience the amazing beauty of the south Dublin range but most importantly support an extremely worthy charity, which has an incredible impact on the lives of children and their families affected by serious illness,” she said.

“On average 18,000 children experience serious illness per year in Ireland and it is critical that we have organisations such as Barretstown available to support children on their journey through a serious illness.

“Fundraising events such as the Dublin Mountains Challenge are mission critical to this, with all funds raised going directly to the delivery of their therapeutic programmes.

“Unfortunately, we are all aware, either directly or indirectly, of a child and family impacted by serious illness.”

This year’s event, which is supported by Lucozade Sport, is returning to its original format of two lengths to suit all fitness levels.

Starting in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, participants can follow the scenic Dublin Mountains Way, a 24km trail to Ticknock Park or a 42km route to Shankill, with bus transfer back to Tallaght.

For those who are unable to take part in the Dublin Mountains route, they are encouraged to follow an equivalent distance in a location suitable to them.

Barretstown was founded by Hollywood actor Paul Newman in 1994 and modelled on his renowned Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut, USA.