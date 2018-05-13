Karl Lagerfeld expresses disdain for Angela Merkel and her decision to open borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees

The Hamburg-born fashion designer, who runs the womenswear departments for French luxury label Chanel and Italian brand Fendi, has spent most of his adult life living in Paris.

While Lagerfeld conveyed a sense of pride in his home country when he chose to unveil Chanel's Metiers d'Art show in his hometown last December (17), he has now expressed his disdain for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her 2015 decision to open the nation's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees. "Did she really need to say it was necessary to welcome one million migrants at a time when France, which casts itself as the land of human rights, pledged to take in 30,000?" Lagerfeld said in an interview with French newspaper Le Point published Thursday (10May18), adding: "If this keeps up, I'll abandon German citizenship."

Lagerfeld then went on to accuse Merkel of fostering the emergence of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), the right-wing party founded in 2013 which has a number of controversial policies. Describing Merkel as a "pastor's daughter who can't accept the evil that Germany carried out after 1933" he then went on to claim that her words played a part in the AfD winning 94 seats in the Bundestag or federal parliament in September's election. "The AfD didn't exist, yet with one sentence she made it exist by alienating two million voters and sending 100 of these neo-Nazis into parliament," the 84-year-old said.

Lagerfeld did not comment on which country he may look to take up residency should he decide to renounce German citizenship. And though he previously gushed over the election of President Emmanuel Macron in France, he explained that the didn't necessarily want citizenship there. "I like Macron personally, and (his wife) Brigitte, but that doesn't mean I want to become French," he added.

Online Editors