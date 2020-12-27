Joanne McNally bites back

Comedian P.J. Gallagher encouraged Joanne McNally to try stand up, and she later went on tour with him

'I was very unwell; I knew something was up," Joanne McNally laughs. "I couldn't hold down a satsuma, let alone a relationship, or a job."

The 37-year-old comedian, who is about to appear on our screens in RTÉ's new comedy panel show Clear History, is describing the time, almost a decade ago, when she was suffering from bulimia. "I knew something was up, but I was convinced I could fix it," she recalls now. "I was like 'it's fine, it's fine, it's fine'." All she cared about, she explains, was getting thinner.

Joanne, who would go on to write a one- woman show called Bite Me, about having an eating disorder, says now that it's hard to know when the disordered eating started. In fact, the seeds of it were possibly always there.

"Probably from the day I was born. I think. in my brain, I have an imbalance on the compulsive side. I have a very obsessive mind. Also there's eating disorders in my family, which I didn't know about [Joanne is adopted]. I think I was never going to get away with not having an eating disorder, to be honest."

She was working in PR at the time, and thought that leaving the intense atmosphere of life in a PR agency might help her. She changed jobs.

"I thought if I didn't feel pressure, I wouldn't be binging and purging and trying to get thin all the time."

Then in her late 20s, she applied for and won a competition that Vodafone were running to work for a charity. It transpired that more time in a less demanding role just meant more time for fixating on her weight. Things got worse. "I could commit all my time to having an eating disorder."

By this point, she was, as she describes it, holding two contradictory beliefs in her mind. Continuing with bulimia was untenable, but also so was putting on weight.

"When I went into therapy, I was telling them that my plan was to just eat vegetables. They were like 'right, well you're just swapping bulimia for anorexia then really.' Which is what I did.

"It was a mission to disappear, dissolve completely away," she says now, adding that no weight loss would have been enough. "It made me feel like I was achieving something. I had always equated thinness with success. And I think I was scared of growing up. I think keeping my body childlike; there was probably something going on with that. I felt quite overwhelmed by the real world, and the pressures of it. I didn't feel like I was coping the way other people around me seemed to be coping. I was zipping through relationships, but I couldn't maintain any of them; three months and it was all over. I remember just feeling relief when boys would break up with me, because I would think 'OK, great, now I can go back to my eating disorder'."

In person, Joanne is quite similar to her friend, the former model and TV star Vogue Williams, who is married to Spencer Matthews. She sometimes appears on Vogue's Instagram, most entertainingly - in one video she applies Vogue's fake tan. They're both quick to laugh, with an ability for direct conversation that makes them excellent company.

Back then though, Joanne began to retreat from the world. Her illness was like the elephant in the room at get-togethers with friends. Her mother was at her wits' end, eventually telling Joanne, who was refusing to get treatment at the time, that she could no longer visit the family home. She felt she couldn't go back to her flat, as it was unfair on her flatmates to involve them in all this, and began, for a short time, to sleep in her office.

"I'd kind of retired from life," she explains. "The world was just a giant calorie. Everything seemed like a threat, to me and my mission." She also felt great shame, she says. Bulimia is a "violent binging session, where you're just ripping through the house. You're mortified. It feels very dirty."

She explains that, back then, she envied those suffering from anorexia, as their show of restraint seemed to her to be a strength. It's a comment that sheds light on the distorted perception that comes with an eating disorder.

Finding herself sleeping in her place of work, increasingly isolated from friends and family was, Joanne says, her rock-bottom moment. "The wheels started coming off then. But d'you know what, the wheels needed to come off. I think for me the only way to really deal with it was to have a rock-bottom moment. You realise 'this isn't sustainable anymore'."

Her friends and family had persisted in urging her to seek help, and, eventually, they got through. "I describe it as like a crème brulee. I was very lucky my friends and my family just kept tapping away at me and eventually I cracked."

By the time she turned 30, she had became a day patient at a treatment centre.

She describes her therapist asking her why she wanted so badly to be thin. In response she listed off all the reasons. To be attractive to men. Because it means you are successful. You will look good in clothes. People admire you.

And are you in a relationship? her therapist asked. Joanne had just recently split up with a boyfriend.

"Everything I thought that I was working towards, I'd already had, and I'd lost them all because of this. That was a really sobering moment." So began what she describes as a process of rewiring her relationship, not just with food, but with herself.

"To me, nothing mattered unless you were thin. Nothing else was of value. It didn't matter if you were an amazing writer, or an incredibly talented actor. Culturally that's what we were told. That unless you were thin, you weren't really worthy of anything. I felt like being thin was something that I owed the world. That was the starting point of success."

Admitting she had a problem, and that this was not a thing she was choosing, but rather something over which she had no control, was a huge step.

"Because up to that point I had been denying it. Once you admit it, there's no going back. You really are under pressure to do something then. Admitting it was kind of a relief, because I'd lied and played it down for so long. Suddenly you were allowed go 'I'm off the walls. I don't have a clue what I'm doing. I am at the mercy of this thing.' It was very freeing. You have to let go."

Once she admitted it, she couldn't stop taking about it, she says, laughingly describing how she would meet someone and in response to their asking, "how are you?" she'd reply "riddled with bulimia".

Recovery happened in stages. Seven years down the line, she admits now it was not quick, but it is a relief now to be on the other side. Having relinquished her plan to exist on vegetables and water, she then moved to a phase where she accepted she had to put on weight, but she also believed that she would always hate her body.

Now, she is at a place she never expected to be. "Where my weight goes up and down, and I can go out into the world and live my life, and still think I deserve nice things, and I can go on stage. Getting to the point where I feel like I've more to offer than just my weight took a very long time. But it's so much nicer being on the other side of it, because I just assumed I would always be desperately unhappy in my body. And I'm not. I quite like my body now."

Now, instead of attempting to change herself entirely, Joanne says she is trying to use her energy in positive ways. "Definitely my obsessive thinking has gotten me in trouble at times," she says. "But then it can also be quite helpful at times, when you apply it to work."

Where before she was obsessed with being the thinnest person in the room, now she wants to be the funniest. She is, she says, someone who wants to be busy. Now, she channels that energy into her career.

"This is legitimately improving. Whereas the thing I thought was improving before, was actually self-harm. I'm so lucky actually, I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't got into comedy."

When she was a day patient all those years ago, Una McKevitt, the older sister of one of her best friends, asked her to be in a show she was organising called Singlehood.

"I bit her hand off. Because I loved performing as a kid." Comedian PJ Gallagher, and Una both encouraged her to try stand up. She toured with PJ, and comedy became, she says, her new obsession.

It wasn't long before she made her TV debut on Republic of Telly, just months into her comedy career. "Comedy was a great escape for me. It was something where I could get validation, that wasn't about my body." Now her career is flying - apart from the RTE show, she recently wrote the new Doireann Garrihy RTÉ Player show Reeling in the Fears, and will headline in a new Sky show hosted by Deirdre O'Kane and filming in February.

Joanne grew up in Killiney, and now lives in London. As a child, she says, she was very easygoing. "My mum said I was very flirtatious, with men and women," she says, laughing.

She has always known she was adopted. "[My parents] did this great thing where they made it into a bedtime story for us," shes says, referring to her brother Conor, who is adopted too, but from a different family. "I thought everyone was adopted. It was only when I got to school [that] I realised that wasn't the case. I think my first one-woman show was in the playground, holding court, this squad of little women around me, me telling them mad stories, that my birth parents were killed in a plane crash." She found her birth father through Facebook, explaining that it was extraordinary to finally see someone who looked like her.

"Growing up I was like 'I'm going to have 90 kids'. It's so narcissistic," Joanne laughs. "It's about context for yourself; feeling you have an anchor."

Now, she's not sure whether she'll have children. "I don't know. I go through phases. The thing with my job is it really doesn't lend itself to motherhood or family or relationships. That is something I'm trying to figure out. What are my priorities here?"

Comedy is a lonely career, she reflects. "When I first went to London I did find it quite hard. But I guess in a way I'm lucky; that obsessive part of me knew I was there because I had things I wanted and needed to do. Before lockdown, I was perfectly happy to lose all the relationships, friendships, all that stuff. I was so focused on comedy, and cracking the UK. And I think you have to be, really, to make it. You have to be ... willing to make a lot of sacrifices. And when I look at very successful comedians, a lot of them are single women with no kids." The past few months, and the enforced change of pace they have brought, have made her question the pace and direction of her life somewhat and ask are the sacrifices, in fact, worth it.

"When lockdown happened I was like 'Oh, is this enough? Will this be enough for me? If I just put the head down, work my arse off and come out of this at 45 with all the things that I would like, but I've no partner, no kids, it's just me eating tuna out of a tin with my hands in the evening, on my own, is that enough?'" she laughs. "So I did kind of question that."

She has been back in Dublin since October, but will return to London in January. Spending time at home, not performing, has forced her to slow down. "Because I would never take the foot off the gas. I was gigging seven nights a week. I wouldn't say 'no' to a single thing. Because I'm at that stage. The joy of just walking round, being by the sea, drinking lattés, just chilling. I'm like 'do I really want to do this, go back to London, be in the clubs at night?'"

Then she grins, "But I guarantee the second things start back up again, I'll be like, 'Yep! That's enough!'

"I've felt safe being in Dublin. Because it's home, I guess. I've a lot of pressure. I put it on myself, but also comedy's a very competitive environment. I see it as we're all clambering up this wall, and if you take your eye off, you're going to fall, and it's very hard to get back on it. That's why women end up making more sacrifices than men. Because let's face it childcare, as we know it, it does fall on the women."

Financial security, or lack of it, has become a priority. "Money is a big thing for me. Because as a single woman, I want to be able to provide for myself.

"I realised recently I'm kind of proud of myself. I made the leap, I am working hard, I'm making things happen for myself."

Maybe next year she might meet somebody, fall madly in love, get married, she says, then adds, "I have to be realistic, I don't seem to be very good at that kind of thing. There's a chance that won't happen for me. As a single woman in the arts, I really need to look after myself. So money to me is feeling safe... I don't have the financial security of a second wage coming in through a partner.

"But I love it," she adds. "It would be nice if I could work towards some sort of work-life balance. I just can't afford to do it at the moment." Given the quality of her output so far, it seems unlikely Joanne will not achieve everything she sets her mind to, at whatever pace she chooses.

