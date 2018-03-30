The style stakes at the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday will be taken up a notch when Olivia Wade jets in.

'It's all about having fun with your look' - Sky's Olivia Wade to judge Stylish Lady contest at Fairyhouse

The fashion-loving Sky Sports presenter will be front and centre at Fairyhouse racecourse to judge the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition.

The event should see hundreds of women from across the country donning their finest wares. Modern vintage is the theme of this year's competition.

Women are invited to take style inspiration from the earls and ladies who have graced the mansion over the years, blending the old and the new. The prize is nothing to scoff at either, with the lucky winner receiving a night in the Carton House presidential suite before flying off on a three-day trip to Boston, Massachusetts.

Ladies who are hoping to enter the competition can register at the marquee beside the parade ring in Fairyhouse, from noon. The judges will select their top three favourite looks before the winner is announced at 4pm.

Olivia reckons Irish women have great style and will be on the lookout for those who embrace this year's theme while showcasing their personality through their outfit. "I will be looking for those ladies who not only embrace this year's theme but who are relaxed and confident in their own style," she said.

"I know it's going to be a tough, choosing just one winner.

"While there is a theme, we don't want ladies to feel they have to conform to the traditional Ladies Day attire - it's all about showcasing your personality and having fun with your look, be it classic, elegant, cool or edgy."

Trainer Gordon Elliott will be hoping for success after a triumphant Cheltenham, where he was the leading trainer for the second year running. The Meath man could have as many as 12 runners in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National, which he will be attempting to win for the first time.

He will have a formidable foe in the shape of Willie Mullins, who is also hoping to have his first winner in the prestigious race.

