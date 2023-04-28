‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue

Disability activist Sinéad Burke has spoken about gracing the cover of Vogue for May and her continued fight for equality in fashion on RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

Ms Burke, dressed in a beautiful blue and white outfit, told Ryan Tubridy, she reflected back to being “12-year-old me” when she stopped to look at her face on the cover of the mammoth fashion bible.

“I think about 12-year-old me to see anyone who looked like me… it feels extraordinary,” Ms Burke said.

But, the activist, writer and businesswoman, who’s also CEO of Tilting the Lens, an accessibility and inclusion consultancy, added that she wanted to “Make sure it’s not just a moment, one cover one issue, that this becomes consistent…”

Rather than ever letting disability be a barrier of any type, Ms Burke - who has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, said she developed amazing networking skills from the age of five.

These skills helped her catapult herself into the world of fashion, rubbing shoulders with American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“Being disabled… we gain skills because we learned in a world that wasn’t designed for us,” Ms Burke said.

“From age 4,5,6, it was familiar for me to do an elevator pitch in the supermarket. ‘Could you please pass me the milk.’

“I have no embarrassment in getting to know someone with those skills. I’m visibly disabled, I have a great litmus test on how people react with me.

“I remember years ago I was at one of my very first fashion shows… At the time I was in the fourth row. There was this woman with a bob and sunglasses on, Anna Wintour…

“I said to the person beside me ‘I’m going to say hello to Anna.’

“I word vomited at her. I said ‘You’ve been editor-in-chief of Vogue my whole life.’

“I had been fruitious in never knowing what a moment would become.

“Several years later I was in London and they sat me next to Anna Wintour. We sat together for two hours. She’s really interested in tennis.”

The campaigner added that some years ago she also bumped into Irish designer Paul Costello in Dublin city centre and again utilised her impressive networking skills.

“I began chatting to him. He then invited me to his show at London Fashion Week,” she said.

“There have been so many individual moments that make up a real rollercoaster.”

During Covid-19, when society was locked down at home, Ms Burke said she stopped to think how people with disabilities were suddenly described as “vulnerable” and as having “underlying conditions,” as they faced severe risk from the virus.

“That moment being at home and being in isolation made me ask ‘Did the fashion industry change?’”

She has set up her own firm now to ensure those with disabilities “get in the room” for business.

She also told how this is the first ever issue of Vogue that will be in braille, another stride forward for inclusion, she added.