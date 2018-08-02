A Donegal nurse has been crowned this year’s Miss Universe Ireland.

Irish nurse working in London is crowned this year’s Miss Universe Ireland

Ms Grainne Gallanagh, who works in London, was crowned the winner at Dublin’s Mansion House.

The beauty walked away with over €40,000 in prizes.

She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018.

Grainne Gallanagh is crowned Miss Universe Ireland. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Grainne is no stranger to beauty pageants, having previously been crowned Miss Donegal 2016, and she was also a Miss Earth NI runner-up.

As a nurse, she has progressed from emergency nursing to working in a women’s health clinic.

She has been raising awareness about women’s health during her Miss Universe Ireland journey, and has raised funds for her local women’s centre in Donegal.

