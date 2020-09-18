Irish linen helps Paul Costelloe’s dreams take flight at London Fashion Week

On the first day of London Fashion Week SS21, Paul Costelloe declares “this is the perfect collection to fly a kite with and dream”.

His 25-piece collection was shown at a ‘Salon Atelier’ he created in a hotel on London’s Strand and had everything from bales of fabric to his new garments hanging on rails.

Staff moved around in white jackets, just like ‘petites mains’ (tiny hands) seamstresses used to wear in the couture houses of old.

The only thing he was missing was the natural flax he had wanted at the event in order to bring the story full circle and show the natural fibre that linen is made from.

The Dubliner started working with Irish linen back in the 1970s. He dressed Princess Diana in it and for his Spring Summer 21 collection, 40pc of the pieces are made with the fabric.

For next season, Paul has created long tailored jackets and they come in both soft Irish linens from Stephen Conway in Emblem Weavers in Wexford and also printed Italian linens. His idea is to wear the long jackets with slouchy trousers and a hoody beneath.

His silk dresses were modelled today with short cropped jackets and, for a pop of interest, styled with metallic backpacks.

The collection is very big on creams and Paul’s artist’s eye kicks in big time. His palette includes all the colours he loves to use when he is painting in Italy, such as burnt umbers and Mediterranean blues. Also in the mix, there’s are indigo ferns and taupe stripes

“This collection really displays the DNA of the Costelloe brand and it is very considered, soft, romantic and kind,” said Paul.

Kicking lockdown negativity to touch, the rugby-playing designer drilled down to find “a spirit of optimism and new beginnings” for this collection.

Fabrics included an organza with raised florals in green and lemon. There was a striking shadow check in a light aqua and one of his favourite pieces, he said, was a shirt dress in a daffodil print.

“Easy to wear, comfortable, functional, generous pockets. I’m all about keeping it simple and having a dress that you can wear anywhere,” Paul said.

He shared his SS21 vision in a seven-minute film which was shot in the Sunbeam Studio in London and was screened today in the Atelier as groups of five people at a time entered to meet the designer.

The collection runs the full gamut of ages, from the sporty linen romper suits for girls to the elegant dress and quirky jacket their mother, or grandmother might want.

