Influencers aren’t new and Kim Kardashian didn’t invent the selfie – they’ve been around since the Renaissance
Influencers and self-made millionaires may be synonymous with the modern age but as a new book explores, promoting a version of yourself has happened through the ages
What could possibly link Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer (1471-1528) and media queen Kim Kardashian (1980-)? Yes, it’s the selfie. While KK broke the internet with hers, it was Durer — using paint rather than a phone — who originally invented them.