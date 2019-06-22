Actress Nadia Forde has tied the knot with her Welsh rugby partner Dominic Day in her late mother's native region of Puglia in Italy.

Actress Nadia Forde has tied the knot with her Welsh rugby partner Dominic Day in her late mother's native region of Puglia in Italy.

In pictures: Nadia Forde weds rugby partner Dominic Day in Italian ceremony

The I'm A Celebrity star wore a stunning dress by designer Oscar de La Renta.

Nadia Forde and Dominic Day pictured in Puglia Italy after they got married. The dresss Nadia is wearing is by Oscar de La Renta.Photo Alli Woods

Nadia worked with de La Renta to restore her mother's christening gown from the 1960s so her eight-month-old baby girl Wyatt can wear it to the wedding.

"It means so much to me," she said.

Nadia Forde and Dominic Day pictured in Puglia Italy after they got married. The dresss Nadia is wearing is by Oscar de La Renta.Photo Alli Woods

Former model Nadia (30) paid tribute to mum Berenice Paolozzi in a special way with a cherished family memento.

Berenice died in June 2015 after a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

Clontarf native Nadia invited all their nearest and dearest to join them in their Italian celebrations.

Among the guests were the bride's younger brother Stephen, her granny Bernie and close friends including Pippa O'Connor, Brian Dowling and Sara Kavanagh.

Nadia and Dominic got engaged in New York last year.

Online Editors