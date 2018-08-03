Style

Friday 3 August 2018

In pictures: All the style from the Miss Universe Ireland finals 2018

Miss Universe Donegal crowned overall winner

Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin, MUi Managing Director Brittany Mason and Steven Patch with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin, MUi Managing Director Brittany Mason and Steven Patch with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned the overall winner at last night's finals of the Miss Universe Ireland competition at Dublin's Mansion House.

A host of former finalised turned up to cheer on the contestants, as well as a few familiar faces from TV.

Sybil Mulcahy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Sybil Mulcahy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Alannah Beirne, Roz Lipsett and Sybil Mulcahy all walked the red carpet at the event, putting on a stylish show before the big event.

Miss Donegal, Grainne Gallanagh, who works as a nurse in London, was crowned the winner on the night, walking away with over €40,000 in prizes.

Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin, MUi Managing Director Brittany Mason and Steven Patch with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin, MUi Managing Director Brittany Mason and Steven Patch with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Roz Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Niamh Kennedy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Lisa Nolan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Shannen Reilly McGrath at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Alannah Beirne at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Cathy O Connor at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Rob Lipsett and Roz Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Rob Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Graham Hastings and Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Sybil Mulcahy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Naomi Ryan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Megan Bollard at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Elana Archer at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Aisling Frawley at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Melanie Delaney at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Umit Kutluk at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Destiny Vaughan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Christina Alcazar at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Courtney Farrell at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Sarah Lavin at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Aishah Akorede at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Brittany Mason at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Katherine Sweeney and Brian Davis at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Maire Wall and Sinead Hennessy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Roseanne Mulhern,Demi Henderson and Amy Grant at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Maria Cremin at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Alannah Beirne and her mother Brenda Hyland at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin (left) with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Right) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin (left) with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
The Gallanagh Family and friends from Buncrana in Donegal celebrate as Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Ryan Coleman congratulates his girlfriend Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Ryan Coleman congratulates his girlfriend Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Patricia Gallanagh congratulates her daughter Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Ireland 2018 Judges with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) is crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) is crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 by Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Centre) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 (Centre) with runners-up at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Steven Patch and MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018.

Grainne is no stranger to beauty pageants, having previously been crowned Miss Donegal 2016, and she was also a Miss Earth NI runner-up.

Graham Hastings and Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Graham Hastings and Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

As a nurse, she has progressed from emergency nursing to working in a women’s health clinic.

She has been raising awareness about women’s health during her Miss Universe Ireland journey, and has raised funds for her local women’s centre in Donegal.

Alannah Beirne at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use
Alannah Beirne at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Editors Choice

Also in this section