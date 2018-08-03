Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned the overall winner at last night's finals of the Miss Universe Ireland competition at Dublin's Mansion House.

Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned the overall winner at last night's finals of the Miss Universe Ireland competition at Dublin's Mansion House.

In pictures: All the style from the Miss Universe Ireland finals 2018

A host of former finalised turned up to cheer on the contestants, as well as a few familiar faces from TV.

Sybil Mulcahy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Alannah Beirne, Roz Lipsett and Sybil Mulcahy all walked the red carpet at the event, putting on a stylish show before the big event.

Miss Donegal, Grainne Gallanagh, who works as a nurse in London, was crowned the winner on the night, walking away with over €40,000 in prizes.

Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin, MUi Managing Director Brittany Mason and Steven Patch with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Roz Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Niamh Kennedy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Lisa Nolan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Shannen Reilly McGrath at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Alannah Beirne at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Cathy O Connor at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Rob Lipsett and Roz Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Rob Lipsett at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Graham Hastings and Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Sybil Mulcahy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Naomi Ryan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Megan Bollard at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Elana Archer at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Aisling Frawley at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Melanie Delaney at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Umit Kutluk at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Destiny Vaughan at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Christina Alcazar at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Courtney Farrell at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Sarah Lavin at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Aishah Akorede at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Brittany Mason at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Katherine Sweeney and Brian Davis at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Maire Wall and Sinead Hennessy at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Roseanne Mulhern,Demi Henderson and Amy Grant at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Maria Cremin at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The swimwear section at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Alannah Beirne and her mother Brenda Hyland at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin (left) with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Right) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin (left) with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use The Gallanagh Family and friends from Buncrana in Donegal celebrate as Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Ryan Coleman congratulates his girlfriend Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Ryan Coleman congratulates his girlfriend Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Patricia Gallanagh congratulates her daughter Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Ireland 2018 Judges with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) is crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) is crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 by Miss Universe Ireland 2017 Cailin Aine Ni Toibin at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Centre) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh (Left) who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 (Centre) with runners-up at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use Steven Patch and MUI Managing Director Brittany Mason with Miss Universe Donegal Grainne Gallanagh who was crowned winner of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 at the Mansion House, Dublin walking away with over 40k in prizes. She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018 . The Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare which was held in the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House was hosted by Managing Director, Brittany Mason and MC, James Patrice. A host of well known faces stepped out on the red carpet at the glitzy bash. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

She will go on to represent Ireland in Miss Universe 2018.

Grainne is no stranger to beauty pageants, having previously been crowned Miss Donegal 2016, and she was also a Miss Earth NI runner-up.

Graham Hastings and Amy Joyce Hastings at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

As a nurse, she has progressed from emergency nursing to working in a women’s health clinic.

She has been raising awareness about women’s health during her Miss Universe Ireland journey, and has raised funds for her local women’s centre in Donegal.

Alannah Beirne at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2018 in association with Eleven Haircare at the Round Room of Dublins Mansion House Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Online Editors