‘I’m getting excited’ – Jess Redden on moving to Australia with fiancé Rob Kearney

Fitness model Jess Redden (26) has said that after having initial doubts about leaving Ireland, she’s “finally starting to get excited” about moving to Australia’s Perth with fiancé Rob Kearney.

She has had to put her post-grad Pharmacy studies on hold for a while as she joins her other half down-under at the start of the New Year.

The 34-year-old sports star confirmed the end of his 15-year-long career with Leinster last October in an emotional open letter to fans, before announcing he was signing for Australia side Western Force.

Kearney and his other half have indicated their plans to tie the knot sooner rather than later but Rob’s career plans will have to come first.

“I think it’s taken me a really long time to actually finally be excited,” Jess said in a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories.

“This week was the first week that I felt really excited about the adventure ahead. Of course, it is an incredible experience and opportunity and I am excited for it.

“I think just initially, the idea of leaving my friends and family and my bubble and then having to postpone my college course as well; it was a lot for me. But everything happens for a reason.”

A native of Dublin’s Dundrum, she has had a tough couple of months, given that her beloved father Brian, a senior solicitor, passed away in St Vincent’s private hospital at the start of September.

She said that her “world stopped spinning” after the death of her father-of-five and speaking last month, she said that finding bereavement support online was not always easy.

"The point is that the person we lost never truly leaves us, they would want us to keep going, to keep smiling, laughing and living,” she said.

"Losing a parent is not easy, I tried to find support online but grief is something that's not widely spoken about, so to everyone who has lost someone they love - I send all my light and love to you”.

She also spoke in the online session about her choice of career. She said her first choice was Psychology in UCD as she was “obsessed with Criminal Minds” when she was younger, before becoming more interest in Pharmacy.

“I knew I wanted to have a job helping people but Pharmacy was never on my radar.

“I don’t even think it was mentioned to us in school, nobody in my class did it.

“But I got a part-time job in a really lovely chemist down the road from my house and I just fell in love with the career.”

She and Kearney, who is a distant cousin of the US President-elect Joe Biden, have been dating for over six years.

They got engaged in New York’s Times Square at the end of last year and had provisionally pencilled in June 2021 as the date for their big day before Covid-19 scuppered all their plans.

