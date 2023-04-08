Kirsty Blake Knox on five new stories you might have missed this week

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie film was released this week and the internet lost its collective mind. Fans were also introduced to the various secondary characters, including our very own Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie.

1. Barbie trailer brings out the love for a model gentleman – and it’s not Ken

But it was Allan, the discontinued friend of Ken (played in the movie by Michael Cera) who caught the eye of editors at GQ. ‘Justice for Barbie’s Allan, Ken’s forgotten, better-dressed buddy’ the headline read. Sure, they say, “Ken was known for his razor-sharp jawline” but have people seen Allan’s “crocheted button-up shirt with a neat multicoloured stripe”? They praise Allan for his aversion to high-intensity exercise, his love of unearthing bargains at thrift stores and conclude that “Allan’s the sort of guy you should wanna be.” I’m no psychologist but it feels like GQ are working through some issues here. They praise Allan for his aversion to high-intensity exercise, his love of unearthing bargains at thrift stores and conclude that he is “the sort of guy you should wanna be.” I’m no psychologist, but it feels like GQ are working through some issues here.

2. Have we hit peak Emily?

Could the name Emily have peaked? It was the most popular girls’ name in Ireland in 2022 but this week the New York Times ran an article saying it was ‘time to address the Emily in the room’. In the article they said we have reached a pop-culture saturation point when it comes to Emilys. “She’s in Paris,” they say, referring to the Netflix series. “She’s a criminal,” they say referring to thriller Emily the Criminal, and “made headlines for smooching Harry Styles”, referring to Emily Ratajkowski. “Turn a corner lately, or turn on a TV, and there she is: Emily.” The paper interviews several Emilys and the director of Emily the Criminal, who described the name as ‘heroically ordinary’. They spoke to a baby name expert who said that while Emily’s popularity may dip, it will never fall out of favour because it is such a classic, “like a little black dress”.

3. Mail manager gets a rise out of staff

Award for the worst April Fool’s Day prank must go to a manager at the Royal Mail who thought it would be a hoot to inform staff that they were in for an 11pc pay rise. When the manager in question revealed it was a wind-up, things… did not go down well. Staff described him to news outlets as “a horrible human being”. Not the ‘Gotcha!’ moment he had been anticipating, then.​

4. Spectacles shopper loses focus

A man in the UK was bamboozled when he accidentally ordered 60 pairs of reading glasses. Tom Arnold’s son shared an image of his dad surrounded by boxes of spectacles. It resulted in lots of comments, including one from Specsavers who wondered: “Do we even need to say it?” Asked if he had his glasses on when putting the order in, Tom said: “Well, I thought I did, but trying to remember back, I might not have had them on.”

5. Are cunning Furbies toying with us?

A student of the University of Vermont combined a Furby toy (remember them?) with the power of ChatGPT for a computer science class project. Jessica Card shared a video of her creation online answering questions. When asked if Furbies have plans for world domination, it said: “Furbies’ plan to take over the world involves infiltrating households through their cute and cuddly appearance, then using their advanced AI technology to manipulate and control their owners. influence until they have complete domination over humanity.” Here’s hoping that’s a joke.