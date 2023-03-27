‘I was ashamed to talk out loud to my dying father’ – Brendan Gleeson

Hollywood star backing redevelopment of St Francis Hospice in Dublin as he praises their ‘pure kindness and care’

Brendan Gleeson speaking at the launch of the redevelopment of St Francis Hospice, Raheny

Hollywood star Brendan Gleeson has spoken about the difficulty saying a private goodbye to his dying father as he backed the need for more hospice beds in Dublin.

The Oscar-nominated actor is supporting the construction of a new 24-bed in-patient unit at St Francis Hospice in Raheny.

Both of his parents passed away in the facility, and Brendan said he is lending his voice due to the “pure kindness and care” shown by the hospice throughout the years.

He hopes the redevelopment of the unit helps people and their families get the care and privacy they deserve.

“It’s about making something of the time left. It’s the way it’s supposed to be. The way they do it here is the biggest gift,” he said.

“This place has found a way to be utterly professional. They’ve pure kindness and pure care.

“I’m completely in love with this place because of the ideology and practicality. You’ve an ideal mission statement which allows people to die in a loving way and then you’ve the practical measures on how it will be facilitated.

Niamh Finucane, Social Work and Bereavement Coordinator with St Francis Hospice, at the launch with Brendan Gleeson

“If we’d run the country like this, if the priorities were similar, if the professionalism was similar, if the practicality and solutions were similar, we’d be in a much better place,” he added.

This expansion will be of great benefit to those in shared rooms. Brendan’s father spent his time in a four-bed room, which he said made those final moments a bit more difficult.

“My dad died with beds around him. I have to admit, I was aware of people next door, you’d be worried about shouting out your business,” he said.

“I was ashamed to talk out loud to my father, it was just embarrassing. It shouldn’t be, but it is.”

Brendan said he believes people deserve a good send off and that their families are cared for along the way too.

“I think we do death very well in Ireland, that’s an important thing. People go to a wake and think about the life that went on, and usually, the stories get increasingly funnier as they go on,” he said.

“It becomes a celebratory thing. To shake hands and show support…just being there, it’s not what you say, it’s the fact you’re there.

“What’s missing in life, never mind death, is people being there for each other. St Francis Hospice is going to be expanded, here in Raheny.

“This is an innovative enterprise in Ireland doing extraordinary things. This isn’t just very nice people doing very nice things, it’s really innovative and exciting.

“They also looked after both my mother and my father here. I was given an ease with the fact that they passed outside of the grief, it happened in a humane way.

“The whole thing was normalised, there were sad days as well, they’re alleviating every shred of pain,” he added.

Fintan Fagan, Cathriona Keogh, Brendan Gleeson and Brian McKeon

St Francis Hospice was a 2022 finalist for the National Lottery’s Good Causes Awards, and with the help of the National Lottery, it has been able to continue to provide their services and even make expansions.

Niamh Finucane, Social Work and Bereavement Coordinator with St Francis Hospice, said: “Brendan was shy about talking to his own dad because he was aware other people could hear.

“This expansion will facilitate better communication within families and between families. It’s about giving people the space to socially and psychologically do all of that.

“At the moment, we have three four-bed rooms and seven single rooms, we’ve 19 beds in total. Our unit is quite small, the shared rooms are not ideal. We need all single rooms for everyone.

“You can have someone dying, someone celebrating and someone having to go to the toilet in a shared room.

“It’s important that we redevelop and have a facility with all single rooms. We’re hoping to increase to 24 beds, have more therapeutic work with people.”

Applications for this year’s National Lottery Good Causes Awards will close this Friday, March 31, at 5pm. Go to www.lottery.ie to check your eligibility and enter online.