| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I kept asking for jobs at RTE — but they kept rejecting me...’ - Samantha Barry talks Glamour, New York and making it big in media

Samantha Barry is the editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine and the toast of New York. Barry Egan spoke to the Ballincollig native about high fashion, Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton, having a gun held to her head in a robbery — and being single in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Anna Wintour and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour) Expand
Glamour Editor-In-Chief Samantha Barry attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) Expand

Close

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Anna Wintour and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Anna Wintour and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Getty Images for Glamour

Glamour Editor-In-Chief Samantha Barry attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Glamour Editor-In-Chief Samantha Barry attends the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

AFP/Getty Images

/

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Anna Wintour and Samantha Barry attend the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour)

Barry Egan Twitter Email

Samantha Barry’s earliest childhood memory is “a Christmas one” in Ballincollig, Cork, where she grew up.

Our family were close in age,” she says referring to her sister Davina, who is a year older, and her brother Brendan, a year younger. So, on Christmas Eve when Samantha was three or four years of age, her parents Mairead (from Bere Island off the Beara Peninsula) and David (from Bantry) did something that most parents didn’t do.

“I know why they did it now,” she explains. “They just didn’t want three kids waking them up on Christmas morning.” To achieve this, the Barry family would go out on Christmas Eve for a drive in Cork. “Dad would always be really late getting into the car. We would come back from the drive on Christmas Eve and the presents were there for us.”