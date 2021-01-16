How will the new ‘Sex and the City’ reboot deal with fashion’s ageism problem?

Age-old problem: How its now fiftysomething stars dress in the Sex and the City reboot

The news that Sex and the City is being revived by HBO and coming back to our screens in a new instalment entitled And Just Like That… will intrigue hardcore fans and fashion watchers worldwide. So the million-dollar question is: what will the actresses be rocking now that the girlies are in their fifties?

Six seasons of the TV show, from 1998 to 2004, triggered lots of copycat trends — from name-tag pendants to Carrie Bradshaw’s fondness for exposed bra straps and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all returning to the reboot, but the show will be minus Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, the bold one with the “nearly there” dresses.

I cannot wait to see how Carrie et al dress in the reboot, which, according to WarnerMedia, “will navigate their journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their thirties to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their fifties”.

Ageism is rampant in fashion. Mature women are forever being warned off being too creative or expressive or “quirky” with their choices. The discouraging stick waved around is “looking like mutton dressed as lamb” but, somehow, I cannot see spirited SJP (55) falling victim to that one.

She won’t reprise her Patricia Field pink tutu but there’s no chance of her looking like a frump. SJP has always been a fashion rebel and Cynthia (54), too, has always had her own spunky style in life. Like SJP, Kristin (55) has done fashion collaborations in the US and I can see her Charlotte character’s waspish, Ralph Lauren tendencies embracing modern-day American labels like Khaite.

The more I think about it, the styling of these three, who are now in their mid-fifties, could be just what the fashion industry needs.

I’ve always maintained that the industry is guilty of sidelining older consumers with safe, all too often boring, options.

Whether you liked the TV series or the two movies (the first one was OK, with good shoes, while the second was dire), I’m sure older women interested in fashion will be cheering on this project.

Of one thing I am certain: Sarah Jessica Parker will not be wearing a uniform of beige and grey with turquoise accents!

She has her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe range and never fails to add interest to her styling by teaming her shoes with a metallic sock or going for mismatched heels, such as her ‘Rogue’ sandals in pink and gold. In a nice touch of synchronicity, her SJP store on New York’s West 54th Street is located in a former Manolo Blahnik boutique.

Fans here have recently been buying her shoes from websites in the UK like yoox.com and also pre-loved styles from vestiairecollective.com.

The SJP range will be available to buy in Arnotts when it reopens. In the meantime, fans of the first SATC movie might like a flat version of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic blue Manolo Blahnik ‘Hangisi’ wedding shoes with jewel buckles, €895, brownthomas.com.

Expand Close Flat version of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic blue Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' wedding shoes with jewel buckles / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Flat version of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic blue Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' wedding shoes with jewel buckles

Elevated loungewear

Designer Róisín Linnane richly deserves her title of Ireland’s “Queen of Drape”. The Naas woman has an extensive fan club for her signature jumpsuits and dresses in crepe, and that’s down to her skills at draping and her hugely flattering, pared-back silhouettes.

The last time we met was at Dublin’s last big fashion hurrah, the 2020 Irish Fashion Collective in City Hall on March 6, and Róisín was poised to start on her latest collection.

However, within a week, our worlds had changed and our fashion needs went under the microscope. Róisín took this time to rethink her collection of separates and dresses, and, while she is still all about everyday luxury pieces, she specifically wanted to make dressing up at home a little bit more special.

“Designing during lockdown, I broke things into micro-collections, reacting to the way people are buying and wearing clothes now. It’s about pieces that make you feel good,” says Róisín.

Her fabrics are all sustainably sourced in Europe and are produced in a small family-run factory in Portugal. For her new SS21 collection just landing, she has some comfy cotton blends and satin-back crepe, which feels amazing against your skin.

Róisín’s latest collection has a range of cosy cashmere jumpers and cardigans that work with her dresses, shirts and different types of trousers, which were expressly designed to be dressed down or up.

New to the collection is a black pinstripe fabric with the very faintest silver line. The black top (€196) features a cowl neck, which allows you to play with the draping and either wear it straight across as a high neck or let it fall over the neck. It is worn here with matching high-waisted trousers (€225).

Expand Close Róisin Linnane black pinstripe cowl-neck top and trousers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Róisin Linnane black pinstripe cowl-neck top and trousers

There is a very strong elevated-loungewear vibe to the new collection, with a really smart navy bow-tie top and matching trousers. Swap out the top and wear the trousers with one of Róisín’s cashmere jumpers for a more grown-up take on the PJ look.

Available to buy from her own website, Róisín’s pieces are also stocked in Arnotts and she has a fan base in boutiques around the country, including Emporium Kalu in Naas, Olori in Cork, MacBees in Killarney and Kimono in Newcastle West. Her label has been picked up by Wolf & Badger, the global online marketplace for independent brands, and Róisín reports a big increase in business from New Zealand and Australia in the last year.

roisinlinnane.com

Read More

Online Editors