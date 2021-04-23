Hollywood’s beauty secrets: The extreme regime that helps the A-list get Oscar ready

Home treatment: January Jones using the LED Mask Next Generation by Déesse

It’s all systems go in Los Angeles this week as A-listers prepare for Sunday’s 2021 Academy Awards.

The star-studded event will be a little less crowded this year, but we can still expect high-octane glamour and behind-the-scenes glimpses of celebrities getting red carpet-ready.

Many A-listers enter into brand collaborations ahead of the Oscars, which explains why they’re only too happy to reveal what hair serum or blusher shade they wore on the night.

But the preparation doesn’t end there. Hollywood heavyweights usually follow an extensive routine in the lead up to the big night, which involves some fairly extreme beauty treatments.

From arm-tightening lasers to fox-eye brow lifts, this is how celebrities get ready for the biggest event of the year.

Buffed bodies

While it would be nice to see the body positive movement make an impact on the red carpet, it’s more likely that celebrities will be slimming themselves into teeny-weeny sample size dresses ahead of Sunday’s event.

Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak says his clients are “scrambling to put the final touches on their physiques to look their best for the biggest award show in the world”.

They generally prepare months in advance,but they now “kick it up a notch” a week or two before the event.

Of course, while some will be taking their cue from Halle Berry, who trained for up to five hours a day for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3, others will be looking for a quick fix.

Sculpted: Halle Berry at the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere in 2019





Sculpted: Halle Berry at the John Wick: Chapter 3 premiere in 2019

The EmSculpt body contouring machine is a favourite of Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn. The machine helps to build muscle and burn fat, and will likely feature in the preparations of many Oscars attendees.

Other stars will be focusing on their arms, with treatments that claim to lift and firm the skin. Renuvion, a treatment that utilises radio frequency and helium gas to tone and tighten, is particularly popular during awards season.

“Many of my A-list clients wear sleeveless gowns on the red carpet and want toned, sculpted arms to look camera-ready from all angles,” says plastic surgeon Dr Leif Rogers, whose Beverly Hills clinic offers Renuvion alongside other hi-tech treatments.

Glowing skin

A coterie of celebrity facialists (yes, there is such a thing) usually fly into LA in the week leading up to the Oscars to pamper their VIP clients from pop-ups in hotels across the city.

Megan Markle’s facialist Sarah Chapman set up shop in San Vicente Bungalows last year and gave her clients a pre-Oscars glow with her signature 'gymnastics' massage techniques.

German aesthetics doctor Dr Barbara Sturm, whose clients include Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow, used to run an LA pop-up in the run up to the Oscars. It was so popular that she opened a boutique and spa in West Hollywood last month.

Radiant: Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party





Radiant: Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Her famed facials include pressure point massage, light therapy and a derma meso pen application that pricks the skin with needles to stimulate collagen production.

Nips and tucks

Lots of A-listers will get fillers and Botox ahead of Sunday’s event, says Dr Brian Cotter, co-founder of the Sisu cosmetic clinic chain, but the days of ‘too-far face’ are over.

“A lot of people, including myself, like the look of their Botox after five or six weeks. At two weeks it can feel a little bit harsh, so I would imagine that prep in terms of Botox started weeks ago,” he explains.

“Likewise, nobody is getting fillers two or three weeks before the Oscars. The products generally last 9-12 months, so they’re probably getting it two months beforehand so it looks nice and soft on the red carpet.”

In the week before the event, Brian suspects A-listers get low- to no-downtime treatments every day. Oxygen facials and mesotherapy (which involves injecting substances like hyaluronic acid directly into the skin) are particularly popular, he says, and “tend to give the skin a dewy complexion relatively quickly”.

Mono-threading, a procedure that involves placing threads made of polydioxanone (PDO) beneath the skin to stimulate collagen, is also gaining ground.

Eva Mendes recently shared a photograph of her getting the treatment on Instagram, and we can assume she’ll be getting a top-up ahead of Sunday’s event.

Crowning glory

When celebrity hair stylist Justine Marjan gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the 2019 Oscars, it was hard not to notice the mane of fake hair she brought along in her kit bag.

“I always come prepared with TONS of Rapunzel of Sweden hair extensions,” she explained, before working her magic on actress Olivia Culpo.

Tresses: Olivia Culpo at the 2017 Oscars





Tresses: Olivia Culpo at the 2017 Oscars

While some A-listers will be opting for a chic and clean lockdown bob on Sunday night, many more will be using hair extensions and hair pieces to create volume and texture.

“A-listers use a lot of wigs and extensions when they’re appearing on the red carpet, so it mightn’t be their natural hair that you’re seeing,” explains Dublin-based hair stylist Aidan Darcy, who was recently named Editorial Stylist of the Year at the Creative HEAD It List Awards.

“Take the likes of Kim Kardashian, who goes from having a bob one day to super-long hair… I think people sometimes get a little bit confused by that.”

Brows and lashes

A crack team of Hollywood’s best brow and lash artists will be on call for Sunday’s event.

Celebrity eyebrow artist Anastasia Soare, whose clients include Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Cindy Crawford, will be bringing her signature technique, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s Golden Ratio, to the red carpet.

Signature eyelash technique: Jennfer Lopez at the 2019 Oscars





Signature eyelash technique: Jennfer Lopez at the 2019 Oscars

Extra-long lashes will more than likely be provided by Yris Palmer, the owner of Star Lash Extensions, who counts Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande among her clients.

Long lashes: Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party





Long lashes: Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Professional brows and lashes can change the shape of the face, but some celebrities prefer to take things further with a non-surgical, ‘fox-eye’ brow lift.

The procedure, popularised by Snatched LA, involves inserting dissolvable threads into the face to pull the skin upwards, and explains why many twenty-something It Girls have suspiciously straight eyebrows…

DIY beauty

Extended downtime during lockdown gave celebrities a chance to try out the latest at-home beauty devices.

Actress January Jones shared a video of her dancing around with the LED Mask Next Generation by Déesse (€1,850).

Home treatment: January Jones using the LED Mask Next Generation by Déesse





Home treatment: January Jones using the LED Mask Next Generation by Déesse

Victoria Beckham revealed that she uses the Light Salon LED Mask (€450) for 20-30 minutes every day. Light therapy stimulates collagen production, brightens skin and targets specific skin concerns.

And with millions of LED masks sold during lockdown, we can assume they’ll be a big part of pre-Oscars beauty prep.

