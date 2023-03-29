Gwyneth Paltrow has the last laugh on her haters

The actress may be mocked for her Goop brand but she escaped the sexist Hollywood machine and shows a sense of humour even in the midst of a court case

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom in a skiing lawsuit brought by Terry Sanderson. Photo by Jeff Swinger

Paul Whitington Wed 29 Mar 2023 at 13:00