Gwyneth Paltrow has the last laugh on her haters

The actress may be mocked for her Goop brand but she escaped the sexist Hollywood machine and shows a sense of humour even in the midst of a court case

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom in a skiing lawsuit brought by Terry Sanderson. Photo by Jeff Swinger

Paul Whitington

The ‘skigate’ affair came to a close this week, an unseemly infotainment show trial of the kind that could only occur in America. The plaintiff, 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, claimed he suffered life-changing injuries after Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner’s run at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah in 2016.