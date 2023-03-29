Gwyneth Paltrow has the last laugh on her haters
The actress may be mocked for her Goop brand but she escaped the sexist Hollywood machine and shows a sense of humour even in the midst of a court case
Paul Whitington
The ‘skigate’ affair came to a close this week, an unseemly infotainment show trial of the kind that could only occur in America. The plaintiff, 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, claimed he suffered life-changing injuries after Paltrow crashed into him on a beginner’s run at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah in 2016.