| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From what women wear to what we weigh, Kim Kardashian has shaped it all – and that’s why she’s joined the billionaire club

By embracing her curvaceousness and refusing to hide her flaws, the reality TV star has had a lasting impact on beauty and body positivity, and has dragged fashion out of the dark ages

Entrepreneur: Kim Kardashian's net worth soared to $1bn this month Expand
KIm and Kanye Expand
KIm K Expand
Booty: Kim stood tall in her curvaceous 5ft 2in frame Expand
Groundbreaking: Kim and Kanye on the cover of Vogue Expand
Party girl: Kim at her 40th birthday celebrations Expand
Size zero era: Nicole Richie in 2013 Expand

Close

Entrepreneur: Kim Kardashian's net worth soared to $1bn this month

Entrepreneur: Kim Kardashian's net worth soared to $1bn this month

KIm and Kanye

KIm and Kanye

KIm K

KIm K

Booty: Kim stood tall in her curvaceous 5ft 2in frame

Booty: Kim stood tall in her curvaceous 5ft 2in frame

Groundbreaking: Kim and Kanye on the cover of Vogue

Groundbreaking: Kim and Kanye on the cover of Vogue

Party girl: Kim at her 40th birthday celebrations

Party girl: Kim at her 40th birthday celebrations

Size zero era: Nicole Richie in 2013

Size zero era: Nicole Richie in 2013

/

Entrepreneur: Kim Kardashian's net worth soared to $1bn this month

Annabel Jones

Love her or hate her, you've got to give Kim Kardashian West some credit.

According to Forbes, the 40-year-old reality TV star’s net worth soared to $1bn this month, due mainly to the success of her shapewear brand Skims, and the cosmetics company KKW Beauty.

Most Watched

Privacy