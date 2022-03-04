Why cleavage is back – and it’s not about sex

Eyes up here, please. Yes, breasts are back — boosted, lifted, hoisted and hoicked, they have returned from the flatlands of fashion exile and are ruling the red carpet once again.

There is something inherently optimistic about fashion’s sudden embrace of cleavage. A plunging dress is sexy, yes, but more importantly, it’s head-turning and rather cheerful.

And yet, high fashion has always been wary of boobs. This is partly because top models tend to be very tall, very thin and decidedly lacking in cleavage, and partly because a particular type of silhouette does fall better on a long, narrow frame.

As a result, many of us have been minimising and deflecting attention from our breasts for years for fear of seeming milkmaid-y or blowsy.

But are our poor, ignored boobs finally being set free? It seems so. A growing push for a range of body shapes on the catwalk coupled with a general move towards extrovert dressing after two years of sofa-bound lockdown has put a spotlight on all things booby.

As evidenced by the Screen Actors Guild and Cesar Awards last weekend, for which stylists seemed to say goodbye to the high-necked handmaid-style dresses they were so enamoured with pre-Covid, and hello to anything a bit plunging.

At the SAG Awards in particular, boobs were everywhere. Lady Gaga wore a white Armani Prive column gown with a low silver neckline that felt like a return to Old Hollywood dressing. The crystal bustier was designed to draw the eye, while its curve-accentuating design felt wonderfully feminine.

Cate Blanchett, meanwhile, provided a masterclass in cleavage-first dressing for the over-50s, not once but twice. Also in Armani Prive at the SAG Awards, she opted for a long, black column gown with bold jewellery-like details on the chest and a neckline that began just above her navel.

Cate Blanchett provided a masterclass in cleavage-first dressing at the SAG Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Cate Blanchett provided a masterclass in cleavage-first dressing at the SAG Awards. Photo: Getty Images

And yes, most women over 30, let alone over 50, might covet that gravity-defying cleavage, but, still, nothing about her look appeared try-hard or attention-seeking, perhaps because her boobs were neither hoisted up nor manipulated to look bigger or smaller than they actually are.

Instead, she looked relaxed, stylish and almost incidentally sexy.

The same was true of her outfit at the Cesar Awards in Paris. In a city that has always abhorred ostentatious displays of flesh, Blanchett opted for a very French approach to revealing dressing: an all-black Louis Vuitton suit that consisted of a blazer embellished with sequins and an embroidered black lace top with just one strategically placed button. These were paired with perfectly tailored black trousers and black heels.

Cate Blanchett at the Cesar Awards in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Cate Blanchett at the Cesar Awards in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

Also at the Cesar Awards was the ever-stylish Lea Seydoux. She too wore a custom piece from Louis Vuitton and her straight-but-low black corset neckline certainly showed off her cleavage, but subtly — and in a far more modern way than the V-neck and push-up bra designs of the past.

“The wonderful thing about the current trend for cleavage is that it’s all about individual choice and I think fashion is currently (hurrah) offering so many options,” says red carpet stylist Rachel Fanconi, who works with celebrities, including Helen Mirren, Emily Watson and The Duchess of York.

“Yes, designers like Nensi Dojaka do this beautiful stringy natural 70s inspired thing that makes cleavage look really modern, but [low-cut tops] also look amazing with tailoring if you want to make the look a bit more wearable and warm.”

Lea Seydoux wore a custom piece from Louis Vuitton. Photo: Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Lea Seydoux wore a custom piece from Louis Vuitton. Photo: Getty Images

Tailoring with a bit of boob action was done particularly well at the SAG awards by Jessica Chastain (44) who wore a sleek, shimmering Dior trouser suit with nothing underneath.

As Fanconi suggests, this look becomes a lot more wearable for the rest of us with the addition of a low-cut body or a silk negligee.

Sandra Oh, meanwhile, looked dazzling at the SAGs in silver Carolina Herrera, but while the plunging neckline was integral to her look, there was no sign of the underwiring that plagued so many women in the 90s and early 2000s.

Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards. Photo: Getty Images

So what can the rest of us learn from all this? Boobs are definitely back, but the ‘two apples’ cleavage — the yanked-up and thrust forward aesthetic that was once pushed by brands like Wonderbra and Victoria’s Secret — is not, and this is good news for women everywhere.

I’m certainly not suggesting we all go bra-free, but instead that we show our cleavage in well-cut tops and dresses which celebrate the female form without manipulating it too much.

Sandra Oh in silver Carolina Herrera. Photo: Getty Images

Twitter

Email

Sandra Oh in silver Carolina Herrera. Photo: Getty Images

In practice, this means women with small boobs could try a low-cut black body under a blazer, while women with a larger cup size who need some support could opt for a straight bustier or a top or dress with the scaffolding incorporated into the design.

The result?

Instant cleavage and cheerful, sexy dressing, with none of the discomfort.