WATCH: Fashion designer Helen Steele doesn't believe in doing colour by half

His sister Halle (16) is an experienced professional by this stage having modelled for her mum on a number of occasions, and her ambition is to become a plus size model. Older sister, Chloe (21) was away at an audition on the day but Halle's pal, Maya Peters (right), who has appeared in a number of films, joins the line-up.

Anyone who has worn Helen Steele will invariably comment on the sensation of wearing 100pc silk dresses which become trans-seasonal - cooling in the summer and snug, worn with cashmere, in winter. The vivid tribal and threads prints featured here were all created by hand at Helen's Monaghan studio and printed on 100pc pure silk in a series of flattering shapes, available in one size. Some are drop waisted, others A-line or frilled at the side and can be worn fitted and ruched with a belt (right) or loose like Helen's tunic on the previous page.

The concept is luxury versatility for women who crave different silhouettes in their lives depending on their mood and the occasion. The 'Cora' dress (right) with its cute pleating down the front and gathered hemline, has been a big hit this season and when Amy Huberman wore it on a night out in Helen's La La print, it triggered a stampede to the designer's exclusive Dublin stockist, Costume, on Castle Market.