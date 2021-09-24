Versatile, elegant and practical: How Caroline Harrington styled Europe’s Ryder Cup wives and girlfriends

Oh look, there’s Mr Bean!

The commentary on the opening ceremony of the 43rd Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits was only minutes in when the fashion analysis begun.

And, for the record, it wasn’t the TV style police brought on to dice and slice the outfits who went in for the kill early on, but the golfing fans themselves who tweeted how the home squad looked like Mr Bean, all gussied up in their tobacco brown herringbone tweed jackets.

On closer inspection, Steve Stricker’s American golf squad were the spit of Rowan Atkinson’s Mr Bean in their tweeds in exactly the same hue as the misfortunate TV and film comedy character. The jackets were styled with a button down blue shirt, navy diagonal striped rugby club tie and finished off with a white handkerchief in the breast pocket.

It wasn’t so much transatlantic cultural misappropriation in the fashion sense but the three-button, single-breasted tweed jacket with its heavy herringbone chevrons and big flap pockets was really far more Scottish highlands squire, Victorian gentry or bookish Oxford university don than American golfer who lives in year-round sunshine.

When the camera switched to the players’ wives and girlfriends, you could see a totally different change in direction from their 2018 conservative look of a very safe, cap sleeved little black shift dress. This time around, they went for leather trousers worn with a white shirt and black blazon with silver buttons. Choice of shoes and handbags was left to themselves.

Leather trousers are not every woman’s cup of tea - at any age. However, when you have a lifestyle and fashion deity like Ralph Lauren doing the American team appareil, I’m quite sure you know to fall into line and don’t even consider raising a red flag about leathers to enquire ‘does my bum look big in this?’

The whole concept of women being asked to dress alike – and them agreeing to it too – is a biennial hot topic of conversation around Ryder Cup time. The ‘Stepford Wives’ comparisons are inevitable. It baffles some people. It bothers others. Intensely.

Dubliner Caroline Harrington is an incredibly practical woman and as lady captain this time out, her whole agenda she said was to create a look that would work for women of all ages, shapes and sizes and to come up with something that they might like to wear again.

It is, after all, the age of sustainability and no one wants ‘single wears’ in their wardrobe, especially when it is made by the luxury Italian brand, Loro Piano.

For the European players, Caroline and husband and team captain Pádraig came up with the concept of a dark navy blue single-breasted suit and tie in EU flag blue, accessorised with brown leather shoes. And, thank God, there was no nod to that fashion styling infliction that graced Irish weddings for years – the ubiquitous bright blue suit and tan shoes. The Team Europe men’s shoes at Whistling Straits yesterday were dark brown walnut leather, and Pádraig has overseen the sporting functionality of their outfits which we will see on the course over the coming days.

The ladies, meanwhile, were rocking a cream and caramel look on Thursday with a reversible coat featuring a hidden half belt, and for the opening ceremony at 4pm local time in Wisconsin, they all wore the coat with the cream side out.

A centrepiece of the look was a flared knit dress which had the kind of look and relaxed elegance of the pleated dresses that the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa was famous for, with lovely flattering folds.

The ladies nearly all wore the same cream patent Jimmy Choo high heels, and into the mix went a Meghan Markle bag too. Not a bag designed by the Duchess, but one from Strathberry, the Edinburgh-based luxury handbag label that Meghan loves so much and has carried on her visit to Dublin.

The Strathberry two-tone cream and caramel bag, which echoed the colours in the ladies’ coat and long scarf yesterday, was recognisable by its clean lines and its signature bar closure. It’s a very nice memento of the Ryder Cup 2021 and I’d be surprised if the GWAGS won’t want to use it again, along with the Jimmy Choo shoes, which the Lady Captain gifted them in a Ryder Cup tradition.

Within hours of the event, the European ladies’ outfits were being praised in the press as elegant and stylish to a tee. You can understand why the other wives and girlfriends would had confidence in Caroline Harrington’s taste, starting with her nickname.

She is known amongst pro-golfers on tour as 'Ceefax', after the old Teletext channel, because she knew anything and everything there was to know about golf and if anybody needed to know how they were doing in the standings, the Dubliner always had the information to hand.

Off the golf course, the mum-of-two certainly knows her way around Irish and international designer fashion brands, from Peter Pilotto, Roland Mouret, Rocksanda Ilincic and Pinko to Zara on the high street. When the opening ceremony coat was originally made in red, Caroline Harrington got it changed it to the cream option. That was a good call.

Over the next few days, you will see the Team Europe wives and girlfriends carrying bags from French brand Longchamp, including a backpack to carry their bits and pieces around the course.

Caroline, who designs golf wear for Dunnes Stores with her husband, directed over a dozen pieces to be worn by the ladies on the course in shades of navy, royal blue, grey and white. The mix and match layered options for the women to chose from so they can personalise their look, include three jackets, trousers, a skort, hoodies, gilet, cardigan and scarf. The footwear options run from Foot Joy golf shoes to trainers and there’s even team wellies if the weather turns nasty. However, if the sun shines, the team will have Maui Jim sunglasses.

In making the captain’s speech yesterday, Pádraig Harrington turned around to address Caroline and to thank her and their sons, Paddy and Ciarán, and to acknowledge that he couldn’t have done it without their support.

And if the sun really shines for Team Europe, and they go home victorious, Pádraig will acquire a permanent memento as he has promised to go through with the team’s tattoo dare and get himself inked.

My bet is that it will be a ladybird, a nod to his win in Carnoustie in 2007 when three-year-old Paddy became known worldwide as the kid who wanted to put ladybirds in the golfing world’s Claret Jug.