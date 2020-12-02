| 8.8°C Dublin

Topshop’s troubles show even the brightest star can lose its sparkle

It was once the most exciting store on the high street. But now – along with its fellow Arcadia Group brands – it faces an uncertain future

At its peak, Topshop was fresh and cool – even aspirational. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor Expand

At its peak, Topshop was fresh and cool – even aspirational. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Meadhbh McGrath

It’s the end of an era.

On Monday, British retail giant Arcadia Group collapsed into administration, the latest victim in a high-street bloodbath that has also felled Debenhams, Oasis, Warehouse and Laura Ashley in the last year.

For fashion fans, however, the Arcadia Group news is likely to hit hardest, affecting brands including Miss Selfridge, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Wallis and, the jewel in its crown, Topshop.

