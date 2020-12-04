There’s gold in them there closets: the growing market for pre-loved handbags

If the wardrobe clearances during lockdown proved anything, it’s that there is currency in your closet if you go looking for it.

There was a time when second-hand stores were perhaps the poor relation of retail.

However the growing move towards sustainability and circular fashion means there is growing appreciation of the value of pre-loved pieces in the fickle world of fashion.

And in the hierarchy of pre-loved, never underestimate the value of a once favourite handbag which might be resting up at the back of the wardrobe.

In the cyclical nature of the industry, brands and handbag styles ebb and flow in popularity.

And sometimes all it takes is a celeb to wear it and it is back in vogue again and it’s back up the popularity stakes.

This week Arnotts of Henry Street in Dublin reopened for business and launched ‘The Circular Room’ in partnership with Designer Exchange.

The concept of giving new love to pre-loved basically means that one person’s cast-off can be the next customer’s new-found gem.

Customers book an appointment to meet experts from the Designer Exchange team who offer valuations on items.

The circular nature of the experience means shoppers can trade in their old bags and receive a gift card to spend in the store in exchange for their pre-loved accessories.

Audrey Owens, director of innovation, experience and enterprise at Arnotts, said they were “hugely committed to growing a sustainable approach and with this, we are delighted to partner with Designer Exchange for The Circular Room.”

While appointments for valuations can be booked online, some people yesterday just wanted to browse a curated edit of sought-after pre-loved pieces.

Allison Dempsey was pictured checking out pre-loved pieces from Mulberry, Miu Miu, Valentino and Tom Ford.

“Nothing shocks me any more when it comes to how the value of these things rise,” said Paddy Coughlan who set up his first Designer Exchange shop in 2012.

“For many years, the pre-loved and second-hand stores were the ‘ugly ducklings’ but we are now lighting the way forward for sustainable fashion,” said Paddy.

“If you have bags to trade then you have currency in your pocket,” he said.

While customers came in to discuss trading in bags, others brought vintage jewellery and one customer was exchanging jewellery she had bought in New York 20 years ago for a gift card to go dress shopping.

One of the fascinating aspects of the pre-loved sector is how digital advancements meet couture.

While Paddy Coughlan has an expert eye, and can recognise a fake bag, he doesn’t have to rely on human skills.

In store he has a new digital algorithm authentication system called Entrupy.

The microscopic device, which is the size of a smart phone with a chunky battery, is placed into a bag.

It uses machine learning algorithms on microscopic images of physical objects to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit versions of the same product and issues a certificate.

Online Editors