The way we wore: Halloween down through the decades

Costumes tell us what people enjoyed, laughed at and were afraid of this year, from movie scenes (expect to see Jennifer Lopez's fur coat from Hustlers, the Joker's face paint and Midsommar's flower crowns) to political events (Maria Bailey and her swing are a shoo-in, as is Boris Johnson's untidy mop) to viral memes (there's bound to be a few Wagatha Christies, and we've already seen one Applegreen rat) to TV shows (think Derry Girls group costumes, Euphoria make-up, and numerous Kendall Roys).

When we look back in 20 years' time, we're unlikely to get the reference, but that's beside the point: as well as signalling your taste and cultural fluency right now, your costume captures a fleeting moment in history.

In the early 20th century, Halloween costumes were typically homemade efforts, based on the classic vampires, zombies, mummies, skeletons and witches. Following the rise of the monster movie in the 1920s and 30s, people started to replicate characters, such as the bride of Frankenstein, along with Disney characters, including Snow White and Mickey Mouse. After the Great Depression, costume companies flourished in the US, mass-producing masks and outfits that allowed people to dress as their favourite characters from comic books, TV and film.

Today, such costumes are the norm. But casting an eye back through the decades, what did they tell us about each era?

1950s

The 1950s saw the rise of the middle class, as more and more people could afford to splash out on a costume instead of making one by hand. Revellers favoured characters from TV shows such as Davy Crockett and Zorro, as well as Western films. Cowboys and 'Indians' were common, as people loved dressing up as characters they found 'exotic', which are now recognised as culturally insensitive. The 50s saw the beginning of the couple's costume too, with Tarzan and Jane among the most popular. It was also the time when space travel captured the global imagination, and the 1957 launch of Sputnik prompted a wave of space-related costumes, from astronauts to Soviet officers to gleaming satellites.

1960s

The 60s brought the sexual revolution and, with it, a torrent of 'sexy' costumes for women. Many of these were based on 1940s pin-ups, particularly following the opening of Playboy clubs and the glamorous Playboy Bunnies, while others offered revealing interpretations of the cat and witch get-ups, inspired by Julie Newmar's figure-hugging Catwoman costume in the Batman TV series. Superheroes subsequently became a regular fixture on Halloween, from Batman and Superman to villains like the Joker. The counter-culture served up rich inspiration for hippie costumes and thanks to the fashionable Kennedys, political figures became attractive options for dressing up for the first time.

1970s

Star Wars was released in 1977, and the blockbuster cast a spell from Hollywood to Hollyhill. Pop culture costumes really took off with Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, while Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman costume, with star-spangled briefs, red bustier and gold lasso, provided further inspiration. US shows like Mork And Mindy, Hawaii Five-O and The High Chaparral reached Irish screens and sparked plenty of costume ideas, while the original Charlie's Angels drove women to perfect the Farrah Fawcett flick. The Watergate scandal of 1972, meanwhile, ensured political costumes became the hottest of the year. Masks of Richard Nixon's face dominated Halloween in the US, signalling a shift in politics and an age of cynicism that led to masks being created for every presidential candidate up to present day.

1980s

The 80s marked something of a golden age of horror, with A Nightmare On Elm Street, Friday The 13th and the Halloween series. Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers quickly became Halloween stalwarts: they offered a cathartic release for audiences as the economy spiralled into recession, and represented the failure of middle-class lifestyles, from unreliable cars to dead phones to the horrors lurking in the suburbs. The 80s also gave us Ghostbusters and E.T. Costumes had largely moved away from gore and terror, but slasher horror and creepy sci-fi films revived the trend.

1990s

The sci-fi boom continued into the 90s, with the likes of Star Trek, Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inspiring solo and group costumes. Later in the decade, the sleek leather coats and tiny sunglasses of The Matrix spurred a flood of Neo and Trinity copycats. On the horror end, the Ghostface mask from Scream was instantly popular. The Spice Girls reached peak fame in the 90s and had women around the country arguing over who was Ginger and who was Scary. People started to imitate real-life figures outside of politics and entertainment too: the trial of OJ Simpson in 1995 sent revellers shopping for masks of the defendant, Marcia Clarke, Johnnie Cochran and Judge Lance Ito.

2000s

Political costumes enjoyed a heyday in the 2000s, from George W Bush to Sarah Palin. Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' video gave rise to a flurry of trios in one-shoulder leotards and sparkling bling, and the Twilight films resurrected vampire fever. Pirates enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, while reality TV started to have a notable impact on costumes too: Jersey Shore's Snooki and The Situation were early favourites.

2010s

The global obsession with superhero movies has been reflected in the huge number of Marvel and DC costumes, from Iron Man to Wonder Woman to Black Panther to Harley Quinn. Horror and sci-fi continue to reign too with IT's Pennywise and the Guy Fawkes' masks of V For Vendetta, while Breaking Bad offered up some of the most memorable costumes of the decade. In 2008, retailers predicted Barack Obama would become president following huge sales of masks of his face. Leading US chain Spirit Halloween has predicted election winners by mask sales since 1996 - we'll have to wait until next year to find out if all those Trump masks are any indicator…

