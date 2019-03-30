The secret behind Kate Middleton's glamorous, modern new style

In recent weeks Kate Middleton has debuted snippets of a glamorous new style and departure from her usual pleated skirts and coat dresses.

As all eyes have been focused on her sister-in-law Meghan Markle in the first year of her marriage to Prince Harry and, more recently, her pregnancy wardrobe, it seems Kate is taking a leaf from her style book.

Last month she raised eyebrows when she was snapped at the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kensington wearing a purple silk pussybow blouse by Gucci and a pair of high-waisted Jigsaw trousers.

She also traded her trademark clutch for an Aspinal of London vintage style croc print bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington, London

Kate's usual stylist Natasha Archer is on maternity leave and it was believed she was simply taking the opportunity to experiment.

However, the Daily Mail reports that someone new is responsible for widening the Duchess's style horizons.

Virginia Chadwyk Healey is a consultant, presenter, writer and stylist and Virginia and her husband Ollie are both friends of Kate and William.

Known as Ginnie, she left her position as Vogue Executive Retail Editor after twelve years early last year.

Writing about attending William and Kate's wedding she said she was surprised to find herself "included in the fashion reviews as one of the 'best-dressed wedding guests'."

Virginia, who wore a pink skirt and pink top, noted that she adhered to Royal protocol, but added that she "wanted to feel like I had an identity amid the sea of celebrities, friends, military personnel, foreign members of stat and, of course, the Royal Family."

Perhaps she is helping Kate to forge a similar identity as a fully fledged member of the Royal Family.

Online Editors