Scroll through the average influencer’s Instagram feed and you’ll find yourself coming across the same artfully arranged posts, poses and even items of clothing time and again: the floral midi dress, the padded-shoulder tee, the oversized Peter Pan collar, the chunky white trainers… These pieces have come to form a sort of influencer uniform — one that many fashion fans have grown tired of.

Rather than allowing their eyes to glaze over as they clock yet another monotonously colour-corrected selfie, followers are turning their attention elsewhere, as a new wave of influencers over 50 offer a fresher, more individual approach to fashion. These Instagrammers are comfortable enough in their own skin that they don’t seek to copy others, and confident enough in their own style that they don’t need to follow trends.

For Sandra Wilson (68), it started when her daughter, presenter and model Vogue Williams, shared a photo of her on Vogue’s own Instagram account. “A lot of her followers said, ‘Why doesn’t your mum do Instagram?’ I wasn’t too au fait with what Instagram was, but I learned!” Sandra recalls. Three years later, her account (@sandrawilson3614) has 29.7k followers. Sandra, who divides her time between homes in Howth and Spain, typically gets her husband, Neil, to act as photographer, capturing her thoughtfully styled mix of flowing silhouettes, lively patterns and bursts of vivid colour, almost always accompanied by a hat.

“I like layering, and I like picking something out and matching it with something that you wouldn’t exactly put together,” she explains. “I like pushing the boundaries a little bit, but I wouldn’t go into a shop and say, ‘I’m going to get those jeans with big holes in the knees.’ I know my limitations.”

Hilda Smith (64), a retired English teacher from Malahide, was also inspired to join the platform after a conversation with her daughter, stylist Courtney Smith. “I think it was 2016, and I said to [Courtney], ‘There are no bloggers for older women. It’s absolutely ridiculous!’ And she said, ‘Oh well, you should start a blog, Mum,’ and I said, ‘Maybe I will!’” she recalls, adding that this response was met with laughter, although her family quickly came around.

“They said, ‘Mum, you don’t even have a laptop — you’re absolutely a technophobe, but you know what? You can do it.’ They all helped initially — I couldn’t touch-type or anything, so I wrote the [posts] by hand, my husband typed them up, Courtney helped me with the photographs and I put it all together.”

She launched a weekly blog (OverTheHilda.ie), covering lifestyle, health and fashion, and an accompanying Instagram account (@overthehilda), where she shares her outfits of the day, with photos taken by her husband, Graham, or Courtney.

“I was a teacher in a former life and I would always have dressed up going to school, with nice trouser suits or skirt suits, and I used to wear high heels — I always liked to look good, because if you project a certain image, it makes a difference to how you feel and how others perceive you,” says Hilda. “Now, my fashion has evolved, but I would never say never to anything.”

She describes her personal style as “classic with a twist” and echoes Sandra’s assertion that older influencers are more willing to take risks. “What annoys me is silly articles where journalists say, ‘People over 50 shouldn’t wear jeans’ or ‘shouldn’t wear shorts’. If you feel good in jeans, wear them; if you feel good in shorts, wear them,” she says with an exasperated sigh. “Older Instagrammers are more confident, they know what suits them, they’ve developed a sense of style and they know the limitations of their bodies — [it’s about] not caring, not giving a damn, not being afraid to try things.

“I wore a pair of Doc Martens boots a while ago, and the amount of people who messaged me and said, ‘They are amazing, I would never have thought somebody in their sixties would wear Doc Martens!’ I don’t think I would have had the confidence, even 15 years ago, to do that. I experiment more now than I did when I was younger.”

Older Instagrammers are a powerful demographic, with the ability to reach — and crucially, “influence” — a wider audience than their Gen Z and millennial cohorts. Hilda points out that she’ll often hear from followers who bought an item after seeing her wear it, and she collaborates with a range of brands, from skincare companies such as Ella & Jo to escorted tour operator the Travel Department. “The brands and PR companies in the last two years have become so aware of the older Instagrammer,” she says. “When I started, nobody would have sent you anything, or phoned you up and asked, ‘Would you like to try this?’ Now, I could get four or five drops of makeup and skincare things a week.”

Dublin-based stylist Cathy O’Connor (@cathyocstylist) has also shared sponsored content with her 20.6k Instagram followers, and she says she is “mindful” about who she collaborates with, favouring Irish companies such as Fi&Co Boutique and Your Style, Your Story.

“It’s a real privilege to have a community of people who are interested in what you’re saying and what you’re doing, and I think, in fairness to my community [it’s important to] treat them with a bit of respect and integrity,” says Cathy, who has been on Instagram for more than five years. “It’s only style that I have there [on Instagram]; I’m not saying, ‘I love this glass of wine,’ because someone has paid me to love this glass of wine — what price on your life?”

She adds that because age isn’t seen as “sexy”, brands are ignoring a substantial consumer base that is living longer, has greater disposable income and is also generally more brand-loyal than younger shoppers.

“Because fashion is so narrow in its gauge, you have a lot of people who feel excluded from it — there are a lot of brands whose client base is of a certain age, but they will not talk to them,” she says. “I think the greatest thing you can have in your wardrobe at any age is attitude. And I think what can happen if you are a fashion follower, because it’s so youth-oriented, you can feel very easily like ‘This is not for me.’ If you’re not the gorgeous, young, skinny model who’s wearing this, you think, ‘Well, I couldn’t wear it.’ That kind of older woman is not represented at all.”

Cathy makes a distinction between trend-driven, youth-obsessed “fashion” and individual style, which she says is “about self-expression”. “What [fashion] encourages you to do is to be versions of someone else. It’s about ‘getting the look’ and I think the underlying message actually is ‘you’re not quite good enough’,” she says.

Mary Dunne (63), a personal stylist for Arnotts, model and popular Instagrammer (@mary_dunne.irl), shares the view that today’s fashion is about “cloning” rather than embracing individuality. Mary describes her own style as “contemporary with an edge” and says she loves the clean lines and casual comfort afforded by brands like Ganni, Samsøe Samsøe and Essentiel Antwerp, but she feels the pressure to look and dress alike is a modern phenomenon.

“Previous generations, we never really were into cloning — even when we were younger, if we were a little bit of a slave to fashion, we never looked the same. I was a boot girl and my best friend was a hippie — we all had our individual [style]. We weren’t trying to take from each other,” she explains. “There was no pressure to look a certain way; you just always wanted to wear what made you feel good.”

When Eileen Smith (82) was growing up, she remembers enjoying people-watching on her daily commute. “I love looking at people. I used to come home in a bus and see what people were wearing, and I might say, ‘No, no, she shouldn’t wear that!’” she recalls with a laugh. Nowadays, Eileen practises her people-watching on Instagram. “I love going through it, looking at what people are wearing, what they’re doing, and looking at the lovely meals they’re having with their friends. I would go into Instagram every day and have a look.”

As well as being a presenter on RTÉ’s Style Counsellors, Eileen is herself an Instagram sensation, with 55.6k followers (@eileenstylequeen). She started the account eight years ago as a way of sharing outfit photos with her daughters — one of whom lives in Australia and another in Limerick — while Eileen is based in Ballsbridge.

Eileen, who names Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis as her style icon, says she prefers a classic, simple style. She has a penchant for sharp colours and likes pairing pieces that she’s had in her wardrobe for 20 or 30 years with new buys from Zara.

And although “there wouldn’t be a day where I’d go down to the shops and somebody wouldn’t say, ‘Hi Eileen, I follow you on Instagram,’” she insists she’s “quite a simple person”, despite the attention.

“I’m not big-headed or anything,” Eileen says. “I’m not big into talking about it that much with my friends because I’ve one friend who watches everything I do, but I have another couple who wouldn’t really be interested at all, and I would actually imagine that they say to themselves, ‘What in the name of God is she doing, at our age?’”

As well as sharing her outfits and sponsored posts about hotel stays and meals out, Eileen says her followers like to hear about when she meets up with friends for lunch dates or bridge parties. “It’s more than the clothes; people want to know what your lifestyle is and what you’re doing.”

That kind of engagement — whether it’s responding to questions about a particular brand’s sizing, discussing fabrics or helping a follower track down an item — can help to build a strong follower base, something that fashion, beauty and lifestyle companies are finally starting to sit up and pay attention to, according to PR guru Lynn Hunter.

“I definitely have seen the shift in the last six to eight months, but I think it’s something that is growing,” says Lynn, who is founder of the Collaborations Agency, which connects brands with influencers. “I’ve noticed a lot of fashion brands, especially Brown Thomas, are using women over 50, and rightly so.

“If you look at how campaigns work, [influencers] are bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise — but also their community trust and believe them. The people who follow them feel that they’re part of this community, and there’s trust there, for sure.”

Though Lynn notes that there is “a small minority” of older influencers in Ireland, she expects to see “huge growth” in the area. “I think people [over 50] really know who they are, and they’re not trying to prove anything, so they’re bringing up brilliant confidence with them,” she observes.

Mary Dunne — who set up her Instagram in late 2018 after signing as a model with Morgan the Agency — adds that she’s glad the fashion industry is starting to “wake up to the silver economy” but that many women still feel left behind.

“Women often feel invisible as we grow older, and it’s not surprising when we don’t see ourselves in the media generally and certainly rarely see ourselves in the campaigns used to sell clothes,” she says.

This is part of the reason why Mary likes working with brands: to “get a positive message out there for women in the 50-plus age category”. She primarily uses her account to share campaigns and other modelling work, but also posts her own outfits. She adds that she feels “privileged” to have a platform like Instagram and that her generation has more freedom than their predecessors.

“We are the first of our generation and our age group to go out there and be able to express ourselves,” she says. “Our mothers had to conform to a uniform that included having their hair set in rollers, with twin sets and pearls, but we are allowed to express our personalities.”