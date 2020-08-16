| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The meaning of Masks

Covering your face has always been about making a statement and contains layers of resonance whether you are wearing PPE, the niqab or a Venetian carnival mask. However, writes Rose Mary Roche, our relationship with masks is far more complex than just instruments of medical protection or modesty. They have intrigued, disguised and delighted human nature since mankind first began to grapple with notions of identity and society

Catwoman&rsquo;s feline face covering was stunning, despite Michelle Pfeiffer&rsquo;s admission that the latex mask both crushed her face and choked her Expand
Audrey Hepburn&rsquo;s mask in How to Steal a Million was designed by Hubert Givenchy Expand
Tutankhamun's golden death mask Expand

Close

Catwoman&rsquo;s feline face covering was stunning, despite Michelle Pfeiffer&rsquo;s admission that the latex mask both crushed her face and choked her

Catwoman’s feline face covering was stunning, despite Michelle Pfeiffer’s admission that the latex mask both crushed her face and choked her

Audrey Hepburn&rsquo;s mask in How to Steal a Million was designed by Hubert Givenchy

Audrey Hepburn’s mask in How to Steal a Million was designed by Hubert Givenchy

Tutankhamun's golden death mask

Tutankhamun's golden death mask

/

Catwoman’s feline face covering was stunning, despite Michelle Pfeiffer’s admission that the latex mask both crushed her face and choked her

Rose Mary Roche

If we were previewed a snapshot of masked-up Irish society now back in January, we would have been intrigued, perturbed and probably frightened. How quickly perceptions can change. Masks are now seen as protective rather than threatening; badges of civic responsibility rather than the dystopian disguise of the villain. Covid-19 has given masks a new respectability - now royalty, rock stars, celebrities and politicians are endorsing the wearing of masks as an act of communal solidarity.

In the West, generally, we have been squeamish about medical masks, unlike in Asia where masks have enjoyed popularity as both streetwear and personal protection since the Sars outbreak two decades ago. The acceptance of masks in Asia can be traced back to 1910 when Chinese authorities adopted masks to prevent the spread of pneumonic plague.

Eight years later, they were again adopted widely during the Spanish flu outbreak. So when Sars broke out in 2002, the resurgence of medical masks had both deep cultural and historic precedents that were rooted in health awareness and civic duty. In Asian society, it is simply considered polite to wear a mask and keep your germs to yourself. Masks became so ubiquitous that they were adopted as an accessory that could be customised and commercialised - in South Korea they have been worn widely by K-Pop boy bands such as BTS, who have branded versions as part of their merchandise offering.