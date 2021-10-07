The best winter coats to beat the cold snap in style

There are few purchases we ask more of than our winter coat.

We expect it to take us comfortably to work, to the school gates, to brunch, to dinner, to the pub, even to weddings and parties, and to withstand rain showers, unexpected bursts of sunshine and icy chills.

Plus, it has to look good.

It’s also the item in our wardrobes we’re likely to spend the most money on and, ideally, it should last us a few years.

If the time has come to invest in a new one, we bring you the best options for men and women across the high street.

FOR WOMEN

Statement

Winter feels even greyer and drearier during the pandemic, but a bold colour or graphic pattern can go some way towards lifting your look and your mood.

Massimo Dutti has an especially vibrant option in a rich violet single-breasted wool coat (€199) that feels fresh without being so bright as to call Austin Powers to mind.

If you usually stick to neutral or dark tones, this will be a great way to elevate blacks, greys and navies, while bringing a smile to your face too.

For a slightly more muted option, look to Vero Moda’s deep red coat (€67.50, SimplyBe.ie), which is available up to a size 26, or the gorgeous rust and black Mabel coat by All Saints (€479), a warm wool blend with an unusual yet classic two-tone design.

River Island’s Studio collection includes a striking coat in a black and white chequerboard pattern (€188, RiverIsland.com), rendered in borg, a faux sheepskin. It’s not brilliant for rain, but it’ll be a super cosy cover-up on bitterly cold days, and the midi length tends to be more flattering than many of the borg coats around, which stop mid-thigh.

For something more rainproof, check out the waterproof coat by London brand Jakke (€220, MacBees.ie). Finished in an eye-catching yet timeless leopard print, it’s made from structured biodegradable thermoplastic with a high collar and a drawstring hood to ensure you’re fully covered.

Jakke leopard raincoat, €220, MacBees.ie

Jakke leopard raincoat, €220, MacBees.ie

On a tighter budget, Penneys’ ice-blue padded coat (€35) will keep you toasty with its funnel neck and elasticated cuffs for a snugger fit.

Padded coat, €35, Penneys

Padded coat, €35, Penneys

Quilted

As we start to move on from WFH and back into the world, our months bundled up at home have inspired a trend in outerwear for quilting.

The duvet coat has had a modern makeover: this year’s iterations are sleeker than the standard sporty puffer jacket, but still warm enough that you’ll feel cocooned and cosy.

Marks & Spencer has a particularly elegant option, complete with a wrap front, detachable belt, deep side pockets and hood (€110). It comes in classic black or a versatile hunter green to better show off the quilting.

Part Two quilted coat, €129.95, Arnotts

Part Two quilted coat, €129.95, Arnotts

Elsewhere, the Danish brand Part Two has a range of Olilas waterproof quilted coats in subdued shades of grey, cream and navy (€129.95, Arnotts), while Pull and Bear offers a wallet-friendly option in solid black with a popper front, patch pocket detailing and a large hood (€39.99).

Classic

If you take a no-fuss approach to outerwear, it can be tricky to find a winter coat that is simple but not boring. Monsoon has a notably strong range this year, including its navy Annabelle peacoat (€185, LittlewoodsIreland.ie), available up to size 24. It has a slightly longer length for a more comfortable fit, and is crafted from recycled wool with polished metal buttons.

Monsoon Annabelle peacoat, €185, LittlewoodsIreland.ie

Monsoon Annabelle peacoat, €185, LittlewoodsIreland.ie

Another great plus-size option is the double-breasted herringbone coat from River Island (€120, RiverIsland.com), featuring a button closure and sophisticated button detailing on the cuffs.

Camel coats are a forever favourite, and Next has a lovely wool blend version that will go with everything (€144), which is also available up to size 22.

Wool blend coat, €144, Next

Wool blend coat, €144, Next

For a traditional style with a twist, take a look at Ted Baker’s Alannia wool trench coat (€455). It comes in plain black with the standard tie belt, storm flaps and hip pockets, but the trench shape is accentuated with dramatic ruched sleeves for a modern spin on the outerwear staple.

Ruched sleeve coat, €455, Ted Baker

Ruched sleeve coat, €455, Ted Baker

Or if you want something a little more understated, InWear’s Cilja coat is a relaxed style in an easy-to-wear khaki (€250, Arnotts). It has a padded drawstring hood and also features a drawstring around the waist that can be tightened to create a more defined silhouette.

FOR MEN

For a no-frills style that will conquer rain, wind or frost, try Massimo Dutti’s long wool coat with a hood (€249). In a charcoal grey that is softer than black and less high-maintenance than beige, this straightforward style is not to be underestimated.

Bershka’s belted coat in warm brown has more of a vintage feel, like a luxurious bath robe you can wear outside.

It looks much sharper and more expensive than it’s €69.99 price tag would suggest, bringing a dash of old Hollywood elegance to your outfits.

Belted coat, €69.99, Bershka

Belted coat, €69.99, Bershka

Another solid budget buy is the technical padded parka from Zara (€89.95). It comes in black or navy blue, with a large hood and hip flap pockets.

The padded interior presents a more interesting alternative to your average puffer, and is guaranteed to keep you warm.

Hooded parka, €89.95, Zara

Hooded parka, €89.95, Zara

For a jolt of brightness, there’s the colour-blocked hooded coat by Tommy Hilfiger (€219.90), which is made from recycled nylon with a drawstring hood, and features loads of pockets across the sides and chest. The cheerful style blends navy, khaki and beige with vivid splashes of red, blue and orange to light up gloomy days.

If your wardrobe tends to lean more minimalist, try COS’ wool car coat (€195). Designed with the clean lines the Swedish brand is famous for, it is made from a recycled wool blend with a recycled polyester lining, and boasts the historic style’s stand collar and discreet pockets. A perfect medium for the cold winter days ahead.