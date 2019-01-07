If 2018 was the year of all-black solidarity on the red carpet, 2019 is set to be the year of big statements and bling, if the 2019 Golden Globes style is anything to go by.

The best and worst dressed on this year's Golden Globes red carpet

A vast majority of celebrities took to the red carpet donning all-black attire last year, in protest of sexual assault in the world of Hollywood.

This year, it was red carpet veteran Lady Gaga that stole the show in the first event of awards season, in a periwinkle blue Maison Valentino couture gown.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The leading actress and singer narrowly missed out on a Best Actress award to The Favourite star Olivia Coleman last night, despite A Star Is Born being tipped as one of the favourites to win on the night.

Adorned in Tiffany & Co jewels, believed to be worth almost $5 million dollars, the Born This Way singer was glowing in shades of blue as she collected the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for the hit tune Shallow.

Gaga's dress drew a comparison with one worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 iteration of A Star Is Born.

Also gaining a nod for their stylish attire this year was the cast of Black Panther, with Lupita Nyong'o in Clalvin Klein, Michael B Jordan in Burberry and Danai Gurira in Rodarte.

Danai Gurira, from left, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The two females stunned in glittering sequin gowns, while Mr Jordan opted for a classic black and white tux.

Ireland's own Saoirse Ronan is also a deserving nominee for Best Dressed, despite not having any movie nominations on the night, wearing a plunging Gucci dress.

The Mary Queen of Scots star, who bagged an award for her role in Ladybird last year, worked with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to create an elegant, stand-out look.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Saoirse Ronan REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Gucci antique platinum beaded gown was paired with Chopard diamond jewellery, a classic red lip and sleek, slicked back hair.

Another deserving nod goes to Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, for her role in If Beale Could Talk.

The 47-year-old brought the wow factor to the carpet in a stunning Alberta Ferretti pink sequin gown. The Seven Seconds actress recently floods of praise after giving a moving acceptance speech, pledging to only work on projects where 50pc of those involved are women.

"I'm making a vow and it's going to be tough - will be 50pc women and I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry but in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us," she said.

Regina King arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

However, not everyone topped the list of the Best Dressed this year, with award season fans criticising a number of looks on this year's red carpet.

Anne Hathaway's leopard print gown, an ode to one of 2018's most popular trends, was a step too far for the animal print brigade.

The Elie Saab number featured a sequin bodice, glitzy belt and head-to-toe leopard print, paired with a printed clutch and over-sized earrings.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Anne Hathaway REUTERS/Mike Blake

Also on the style-blunder list is actress Judy Greer, who was commended for opting for a suit, but criticised for the ill-fitting number.

The Two and a Half Men star looked swamped by the over-sized tuxedo, created by Alberta Ferretti.

Judy Greer arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lucy Liu showed off a new hairstyle at the annual awards ceremony, but her embellished Galia Lahav gown didn't hit the right note this year.

Styled with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and a Tyler Ellis bag, the neon-embellished dress was almost garish with the sheer floor-length cape.

Lucy Liu arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Online Editors