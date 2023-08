Tanya Sweeney: Molly-Mae Hague and her size 14 Zara jeans prove how insidious and weird buying clothes can be for women

Waist size can be a signifier of how women feel about their own bodies – but brands often use dress-sizing as a way to incentivise customers

British influencer Molly-Mae Hague. Photo: Getty

Tanya Sweeney Yesterday at 14:45