Surviving wars, takeovers, floods and fires – the story behind Brown Thomas and Arnotts as the iconic Irish department stores go up for sale

They have survived wars, new owners, floods and fires.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts have serviced the Irish shopping public for a combined total of 350 years and with that legacy, the two iconic stores have earned a special place in the affections of shoppers here.

The time-honoured family visit to Santa every December, the thrill of chasing down bargains in the post-Christmas sales, the curious mooch looking out for newness or the sneaky spray of the posh new perfume.

The two retail institutions, once rivals on either side of Dublin's river Liffey, are part of the UK-based Selfridges group which is up for sale by the Weston family for the eye-watering price of €4.7bn.

It is one of the ironies of retail that when Harry Gordon Selfridge, the American-genius behind the iconic eponymous London store, actually owned the Brown Thomas store on Grafton Street in Dublin, it didn't exactly flourish.

Indeed, by the time the highly entrepreneurial Mr Selfridge – the man who coined the phrase "the customer is always right" – sold the Brown Thomas store in 1933 after 14 years here, it was considered almost dowdy and it took a bright spark from Co Waterford to turn it around.

The man with the chutzpah was John McGuire and with his sons, the store remained steadfast, through good times and bad.

They sold it in 1971 to the Canadian magnate Galen Weston. He purchased it as a present for his Irish bride, the model Hilary Frayne from Dun Laoghaire, just as his father had bought Fortnum & Mason for his mother.

For the new Gen Z customers in BTs checking out the new Irish sustainable brands in the Create showcase, many do not realise that Brown Thomas was originally on the other side of the street, in the premises currently occupied by Marks & Spencer.

Before it moved into the former Switzers building which has been its home since 1995, the old Brown Thomas store across the way stretched back two blocks, from Grafton Street out to their furniture department which opened onto Dawson Street, with just a laneway for deliveries in between.

The original founders of the store were Hugh Brown and James Thomas, a pair of haberdashers and drapers who set up the original store back in 1849.

This was in the post-Famine years and trade cannot have been easy. They opened six years after George Cannock and Andrew White started trading on Henry Street in 1843.

When White died, Scotsman John Arnott, an imaginative entrepreneur, came on the scene. He invested £6,000 in the store and after Mr Cannock departed the business, the store was renamed as Arnotts. A store was born indeed.

It could so easily have ended when in May 1894 fire broke out in the carpet department and in three hours the entire premises had been destroyed, ending with the collapse of the frontage onto Henry Street. But they salvaged stock, sold it cheap and rebuilt the store.

The Henry Street store has had many brushes with history and around its 175-year anniversary, stories abounded of its fascinating links with history.

Padraig Pearse went into Arnotts to settle his account in the days leading up to the 1916 Rising.

Legend has it that Constance Markievicz ordered 50 uniforms for the Irish Citizen Army in dark green serge from the store at a total cost of £50.

But why is the Arnotts store in Henry Street so embedded in Irish affections?

Just ask any family from around the country who every year made the December 8 pilgrimage to Dublin, and inevitably ended up in the store for a traditional visit to Santa.

Arnotts at Christmas time was also a magnet for kids because of its famous Lego show.

There was that generational pull. Wedding gift lists compiled by young couples, hats bought by the mother-of-the-bride, carpets for the new house, a christening robe for the new baby.

Ask any auctioneer showing an old house and they'll tell you the wardrobes will undoubtedly contain striped shirt boxes or hat boxes from Arnotts.

Long before credit cards became a fixture on family finances, many parents had an Arnotts store card. Mums would go into the Henry Street store every month to pay off the balance in accounts, located beside the dreaded uniform department.

I say dreaded because going into store in August with your freckled legs to be measured for a long uniform meant the holidays were almost up. Not a fun visit!

Up in Grafton Street, the Brown Thomas store has had lots of celebrity visits, from Princess Grace while on a family holiday in the early 1960s to a string of famous models promoting T-shirts for charity. And who can forget the night when Michael Bublé sang on Grafton Street to launch their Christmas lights, and brought traffic to a standstill in the city. Meanwhile, the three Brown Thomas stores around the country, in Cork, Limerick and Galway have developed in tandem with the luxury mothership in Dublin.

There have been so many romances and marriages to emerge from these two stores, and so many burgeoning careers too.

A young fashion-loving boy from Magherafelt who moved to Dublin when his father was coaching Leinster rugby went into BTs for a part-time job. His name was Jonathan Anderson and after his work was spotted in visual merchandise, he was head hunted and has since became one of the biggest and most influential names in international fashion.

Meanwhile, Sarah Plunkett from Tallaght could not have imagined when she was a window dresser in Arnotts that a few years later, a fashion brand called Queens of Archive, which she cofounded with a pal from London, would end up being the fashion hit of the pandemic Christmas season in Arnotts.

While the retail world waits for white smoke of news of whether a Selfridges sale has gone through, Brown Thomas Arnotts continues to work on expansion.

Saint Laurent arrived in Dublin, as did Lululemon athleisure into the BTs Cork store this week. Dior is expected in the autumn and plans for a new look experiential Brown Thomas store in Dundrum, where half the floor space goes to beauty products, is slated to open in February.

As Harry Selfridge famously said as he pressed ahead with innovative changes, the rest of the retail world copied: “Excite the mind, and the hand will reach for the pocket.”