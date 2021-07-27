| 18°C Dublin

Surviving wars, takeovers, floods and fires – the story behind Brown Thomas and Arnotts as the iconic Irish department stores go up for sale

Concierge Shane Murphy at Brown Thomas on Grafton Street in Dublin. Gareth Chaney Expand
Arnotts at Christmas on Henry Street in Dublin Expand
Shoppers enter Arnotts on Henry Street in Dublin for the Christmas sales. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
The original inside of Arnotts on Henry Street Expand
Galen Weston and his wife Hilary at the opening of the new Brown Thomas Store in Grafton Street in Dublin in February 1995 Expand
A model sits in the window of Brown Thomas on Grafton Street as Sophie Harvey got a first glimpse of its iconic Christmas window. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand

Bairbre Power

They have survived wars, new owners, floods and fires.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts have serviced the Irish shopping public for a combined total of 350 years and with that legacy, the two iconic stores have earned a special place in the affections of shoppers here.

The time-honoured family visit to Santa every December, the thrill of chasing down bargains in the post-Christmas sales, the curious mooch looking out for newness or the sneaky spray of the posh new perfume.

