Why the Dublin Horse Show will always retain a special place in our fashion editor's heart

I adore the spectacle, and it's hard not to be swept away by the sheer camaraderie of the event and its amazing history.

Dublin's RDS can lay claim to the oldest Ladies' Day in the world and it's become a unique mix of glamour alongside the best equestrian talents on the planet. Dundrum Town Centre is back again to sponsor Ladies' Day at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Stena Line Dublin Horse Show, on August 8.

On stage, the line-up includes TV personality and fashion inspiration Nadine Reid, who will MC and introduce the competitors, and stylist and entrepreneur Darren Kennedy, who will judge alongside myself.

Dress, €350, L.K. Bennett, Dundrum Town Centre. Yellow sinamay boater, €360, Hat Society

I never fail to be impressed by the day-long conversation around what makes for great personal style, and the people who travel from all over the country to participate in this annual day out. Darren tells me he is looking forward to seeing "lots of POPs - and that's poise, originality and personality!"

There are four Ladies' Day fashion categories up for grabs and the most coveted is the Dundrum Town Centre 'Best Dressed Lady'. The winner will scoop a €10,000 gift card for the shopping centre. The 'Best Dressed Man' will win a made-to-measure suit from Louis Copeland & Sons.

The 'Most Creative Hat' prize is a VIP return Stena Line ferry crossing for two people on the Dublin to Holyhead route with a three-night stay in the Lowry Hotel in Manchester plus a luxury hamper from the Stena Line onboard shop. 'Longines - Elegance Is an Attitude' is always a keenly contested category and the prize is a Longines watch from its Dolce Vita collection.

To enter the competition, you need to fill out an application form on the Band Lawn on the day. Good luck to all - and don't forget to come early!

Dress, €295, Maje, BT2; bag, €36, River Island, Dundrum Town Centre. White bandeau with gold feather flower, €380, Hat Society

