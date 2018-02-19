Why Kate Middleton didn't wear black to the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton has found herself embroiled in a rare controversy and perhaps for the first time ever, over something she wore.

The Duchess of Cambridge (36) arrived to Sunday night's BAFTAs with husband Prince William, seven months pregnant, and stunned in a green Jenny Packham gown: so far, it's par for the course for a red carpet event.

But the mother-of-two, who is often praised for her subtle diplomatic dressing, has divided opinions over last night's look, because it went against the unofficial dress code of the evening - all the women wore black to mark their support for Time's Up imitative, a legal defense fund in the US which supports women who have been mistreated, abused or harassed. Similarly, all women wore black to the Golden Globes in support of Time's Up and #MeToo.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore dark green to the EE British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Fashion insiders are saying that her black accessories - a Prada clutch and black sash belt - were a nod to the movement, but it's more than likely her gown was chosen before the blackout was decided last week. Her wardrobe choices have always been on another level, for example, Kate wore diamond and emerald jewels from the royal vault, while the other guests in attendance were clothed in borrowed dresses by couture houses.

But Kate's decision to go against the grain wasn't a political move, in fact it was the opposite. As a senior member of the British royal family, she is forbidden from expressing her political opinions, partaking in any way, so much so that she can't even vote. The royals' opinions are considered so influential that they can't publicly disclose their opinions publicly, in fact, Buckingham Palace strenuously denied claims Queen Elizabeth had spoken about Brexit at a 2016 dinner.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London

The rules impact other senior royal family members, including William, Kate, Prince Harry and their father Prince Charles. She wasn't the only one to ignore the dress code.

Frances McDormand, who won the Best Actress award for Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri, wore pink to last night's awards, commenting during her acceptance speech, saying, "I have a little trouble with compliance."

"I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black. I appreciate a well-organised act of civil disobedience," she said to rapturous applause."

The decision to wear black was orchestrated by powerful British women in film and yesterday, a group of actresses from the UK and Ireland, including Saoirse Ronan, who pledged their support for the new UK Justice and Equality Fund in an open letter published in The Observer. The letter cites the BAFTAs, "our industry’s time for celebration and acknowledgment", as an opportunity to shed light on their cause.

"Perhaps Time’s Up seems a million miles away to you – started by a group of women with privilege. The truth is, we are all workers, and whether we’re in the limelight or in the shadows, our voices matter," it reads. "With our collective power, we can galvanise others." For all the red carpet looks, see our gallery below:

