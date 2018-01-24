Style Style Talk

Vogue Williams debuts drastic new hairstyle as she leads Irish tv stars at NTAs

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Vogue Williams has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle on the red carpet.

The 32-year-old tv presenter arrived at Tuesday night's National Television Awards in London arm in arm with boyfriend of one year Spencer Matthews and ensured all eyes were on her in a plunging gold gown and a new 'do. The RTE star showed off her new fringe and ditched her hair extensions for a much shorter style, shaped just below her shoulders, thanks to her former roommate and celebrity hairdresser Matthew Feeney.

Williams, who often supports Irish businesses on the red carpet, can credit her glittering gown to Irish designer Dawn Fitzgerald Atelier, who owns the eponymous boutique in The Powerscourt Centre in Dublin. Vogue has appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and The Jump on British screens, while her other half rose to fame on E4's Made in Chelsea.

Last night's star-studded awards was also attended by BBC star Angela Scanlon, from Co Meath, who wrapped up her baby bump in a classic print knit dress by Missoni. She is due to give birth to her first child with businessman husband Roy Horgan next month.

Laura Whitmore also wore one of her red carpet signatures: a tailored tuxedo suit, this time by Maje.

