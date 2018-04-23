TOWIE star Gemma Collins accused of photoshopping her head onto a model's body for fashion website
Two models have come forward accusing TOWIE star Gemma Collins of photoshopping her head on their bodies to promote her clothing range.
Ms Collins (37) is one of Britain's brightest reality tv stars and her success has ventured off the small screen with endorsement deals and appearances, but most notably it's her clothing line called the Gemma Collins Collection. Models Katie Green and Kate Louise Smith were interviewed by The Sun on Sunday and Monday, separately alleging their bodies were used as a substitute for Gemma's.
Ms Smith said, "Rather than being mortified, I’m just insulted. It’s very intrusive and it’s an odd thing to do. Why Gemma and her team took it upon themselves to alter the images is a bit strange. I am really passionate about body image and women feeling confident in themselves and their natural body shape. I’ve been an ambassador for the subject for many years.’"
A spokesperson for Ms Collins told Metro that the pictures were "used in good faith by Gemma".
"The images were used in good faith by Gemma. An external firm assured her that they owned the copyright and had commissioned the shoots, they said.
The pictures of Katie Green were reportedly taken by a photographer for apparel manufacturer Lily Limited and they were shot in the last number of the weeks. They were used as part of a catalogue for womenswear wholesalers, which includes the Gemma Collins Collection.
