Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles and Travis Scott: how men are redefining red carpet style

Menswear as a whole is undergoing its own metamorphosis of late, and the idea that it can't be as exciting as womenswear is being slowly disproven in the most exciting way.

Young actors like Nicholas Hoult, Ezra Miller and Donald Glover set the tone early in the year during awards season and more seasoned stars like Idris Elba and David Beckham added their own twist to red carpet appearances in the following months.

The reasons behind this new-found interest in men's fashion is two-fold: firstly, it's reflective of the politics and conversations around gender and masculinity and, secondly, women's styles have become so rehearsed, it's almost predictable.

Someone like Timothée Chalamet, the can-do-no-wrong rising star is oft described as the best dressed man in Hollywood and he doesn't even work with a stylist (only Blake Lively springs to mind as another star on equal footing who dresses herself).

In November, he was named the most influential man in fashion in Lyst's Year in Fashion index, taking second place overall to Meghan Markle's first.

Elsewhere, the Met Gala's camp theme made for an exciting litany of men's fashion moments and the Cannes Film Festival was the picturesque backdrop for talent to shine.

Here are some of the best menswear moments of the year:

Timothée Chalamet

If 2019 was anyone's fashion year, it was Timothée Chalamet's. After a breakout 2019, Chalamet spent much of the last 12 months establishing himself as one of the most interested men to watch on the red carpet. From his all white Berluti suit at the Oscars to his experimental Little Women promotional tour-drobe - he is vying for permanent positioning as the best dressed man in Hollywood.

Harry Styles

Co-chair for the evening Harry Styles wore a Gucci outfit (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Solo Styles is undoubtedly the most fashionable Harry Styles. Now promoting his sophomore album, he has established his quirky aeshetic as one to watch From his Princess Diana-inspired street style to a bold commitment to flares, it's of little wonder that he was handpicked by Anna Wintour to co-chair the Met Gala this year.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

To some people, he's known as a four times-platinum rapper plucked for a Netflix documentary charting his meteoric rise to fame and undeniable talent; to others, he's the former Mr Kylie Jenner. However you first got to know Travis Scott, one thing is certain: his ability to carry any look any time of day. And he's much of the reason why we're talking about Air Jordans in this decade.

Richard Madden

British actor Richard Madden poses on the red carpet as he arrives to attend the World premiere and Royal Film Performance of the film "1917" in London on December 4, 2019, in support of the film and TV charity. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)

The Bodyguard star is enjoying his newfound leading man status with a contemporary take on Old Hollywood style. Classic black tuxedos, in varying materials and shades, have established his timeless red carpet style. GQ tapped him as their January cover star, setting the tone for cover style both on and off duty.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Can you even mention the transformative coverage of men's fashion without mentioning Billy Porter? Since his tuxedo dress dominated Oscars coverage in February, Porter (who also scooped an Emmy this year), is proof that fashion should be perceived as an expression. "I should have put this dress on 20 years ago," he told The Guardian.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott attends the Showtime Emmy Eve Nominees Celebrations at San Vincente Bungalows on September 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Fleabag's 'hot priest' has been on Ireland's radar for years now: Dubliner Andrew Scott is currently in one of the most coveted career trajectories in acting and has the wardrobe to match. From relaxed suiting to contemporary formalwear, Scott is the definition of a fashion chameleon.

Online Editors