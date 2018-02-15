This is what this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models look like in real life
This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was launched with the usual fanfare, including the VIP launch party where these models show off their credentials outside of the beach.
Here's what they wore...
Ashley Graham
One of the brand's now-biggest names, Graham turned heads in a pink satin jacket dress with a typically high slit and poloneck underneath.
Olivia Culpo
This Instagram It-girl took her experimental style offline in a white mini-dress with asymmetric ruffle detail.
Alexis Ren
The 2018 Rookie of the Year is famous for dancing around in a bikini and kept it only slightly more covered up in a semi-sheer metal dress.
Hunter McGrady
She's the largest curve model the mag has ever featured and this 25-year-old knows exactly how to dress for it.
Robyn Lawley
The Aussie model went for a futuristic silver draped dress, exposing her matching bra.
Lais Ribeiro
More metallics. The Victoria's Secret Angel went for a classic party girl look - metallic mini-dress with plunging neckline.
Hailey Clauson
The former covergirl was among the most demure in a fitted white midi dress and Betty Draper-style hair.
Sailor Brinkley Cook
She's only 19, but Sailor is a veteran of SI after featuring in last year's issue with her mother Christie Brinkley.
Barbara Palvin
One of the mag's most sought after models, Barbara covered up her curves in a plunging midnight blue dress.
Kate Upton
The undisputed queen bee of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Kate has reached the stage of red carpet dressing where experimentation is more important than the perfect picture.
Robin Holzke
This newcomer stole the show in a completely sheer black maxi dress.
Danielle Harrington
This year's covergirl oozed sex appeal in a beaded gold gown with plunging neckline and thigh high middle slit.
