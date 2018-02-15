This year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was launched with the usual fanfare, including the VIP launch party where these models show off their credentials outside of the beach.

This is what this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models look like in real life

Here's what they wore...

Ashley Graham Model Ashley Graham attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 launch event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) One of the brand's now-biggest names, Graham turned heads in a pink satin jacket dress with a typically high slit and poloneck underneath. Olivia Culpo Model Olivia Culpo attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 launch event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) This Instagram It-girl took her experimental style offline in a white mini-dress with asymmetric ruffle detail.

Alexis Ren Model Alexis Ren attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) The 2018 Rookie of the Year is famous for dancing around in a bikini and kept it only slightly more covered up in a semi-sheer metal dress. Hunter McGrady Model Hunter McGrady attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) She's the largest curve model the mag has ever featured and this 25-year-old knows exactly how to dress for it.

Robyn Lawley Model Robyn Lawley attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) The Aussie model went for a futuristic silver draped dress, exposing her matching bra. Lais Ribeiro Model Lais Ribbeiro attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) More metallics. The Victoria's Secret Angel went for a classic party girl look - metallic mini-dress with plunging neckline.

Hailey Clauson Model Hailey Clauson attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) The former covergirl was among the most demure in a fitted white midi dress and Betty Draper-style hair. Sailor Brinkley Cook Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) She's only 19, but Sailor is a veteran of SI after featuring in last year's issue with her mother Christie Brinkley.

Barbara Palvin Model Barbara Palvin attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) One of the mag's most sought after models, Barbara covered up her curves in a plunging midnight blue dress.

Kate Upton Model Kate Upton attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) The undisputed queen bee of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, Kate has reached the stage of red carpet dressing where experimentation is more important than the perfect picture.

Robin Holzke Model Robin Holzken partners with Edge Shave Gel at the launch of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Edge Shave Gel) This newcomer stole the show in a completely sheer black maxi dress. Danielle Harrington Model Danielle Harrington attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) This year's covergirl oozed sex appeal in a beaded gold gown with plunging neckline and thigh high middle slit.

Online Editors