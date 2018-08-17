'They are extremely private and honestly I know nothing' - Spencer Matthews on brother James and Pippa Middleton's baby
Spencer Matthews might flaunt his personal life in glossy magazines and on social media, but he's nothing if not loyal to his brother's desire for privacy.
The former Made in Chelsea star (30) and wife Vogue Williams (33) regularly feature in the pages of Hello! magazine, his brother James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager and wife Pippa Middleton (34) prefer a much more low-key life, thanks to the global interest in Pippa and her royal connections.
Spencer, who recently wrote an autobiography, spoke on This Morning about impending fatherhood and said his son would be "blessed" to have a first cousin so close in age to him (Pippa is due less than two months after Vogue).
"The [children] will be a very similar age and I think it will be great for the kids to grow up together, as such. We're all looking forward to it and very blessed," he said.
But when asked about the gender of his niece or nephew, he responded: "They are extremely private and, honestly, we know nothing so I'm not able to comment."
Vogue has taken a similarly staunch stance in staying silent on her in-laws, only saying that Pippa is "quite private" and she and her husband "don't want to be the topic of conversation" in an interview last year. During Pippa and James's lavish nuptials last year, the bride enforced a 'no ring no bring' rule and Vogue was subsequently 'banned' from attending the wedding, which also saw Pippa's niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboy and flowergirl, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and of course, Kate Middleton and Prince William in attendance.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'They kept it rather classy' - inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's night out from the kids in Mustique
- 'The idea of being unfaithful to Vogue would be a waste of time, I wouldn't do that to her' - says Spencer Matthews
- Has the British royal family ever had a uniquely modern problem like Thomas Markle?
- Kate Middleton beams with Prince Louis at his christening - with George and Charlotte by their side
- 'People are saying I'm flying through pregnancy, but it's one of the hardest things I've ever done' - Vogue Williams