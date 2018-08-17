'They are extremely private and honestly I know nothing' - Spencer Matthews on brother James and Pippa Middleton's baby

Spencer Matthews might flaunt his personal life in glossy magazines and on social media, but he's nothing if not loyal to his brother's desire for privacy.

The former Made in Chelsea star (30) and wife Vogue Williams (33) regularly feature in the pages of Hello! magazine, his brother James Matthews, a millionaire hedge fund manager and wife Pippa Middleton (34) prefer a much more low-key life, thanks to the global interest in Pippa and her royal connections.

Spencer, who recently wrote an autobiography, spoke on This Morning about impending fatherhood and said his son would be "blessed" to have a first cousin so close in age to him (Pippa is due less than two months after Vogue).

"The [children] will be a very similar age and I think it will be great for the kids to grow up together, as such. We're all looking forward to it and very blessed," he said.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton seen arriving at Wimbledon for Men's Semi Final Day on July 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

But when asked about the gender of his niece or nephew, he responded: "They are extremely private and, honestly, we know nothing so I'm not able to comment."

Vogue has taken a similarly staunch stance in staying silent on her in-laws, only saying that Pippa is "quite private" and she and her husband "don't want to be the topic of conversation" in an interview last year. During Pippa and James's lavish nuptials last year, the bride enforced a 'no ring no bring' rule and Vogue was subsequently 'banned' from attending the wedding, which also saw Pippa's niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboy and flowergirl, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and of course, Kate Middleton and Prince William in attendance.

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews. Picture: Instagram

