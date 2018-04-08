Style Style Talk

Sunday 8 April 2018

There's a reason why Meghan Markle has adopted a much more casual style than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle's casual style
Meghan Markle's casual style
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle (L) meet participants taking part in a seated volleyball as they attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village in Bath, southwest England on April 6, 2018.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland
Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan Markle attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk through the corridors of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on their way to a reception for young people at the Palace on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle leave a reception for young people in the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, during their visit to Scotland on February 13, 2018
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018 in Hounslow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge attend the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks on March 17, 2018 in Hounslow, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the regiment's St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, to present shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, leaves an event hosted by local Cub Scouts to celebrate 100 years of the national Cub Scout movement, in King's Lynn, Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Mansion House in London.
Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle attends the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle can't do anything these days (including having a grey hair) without it making headlines around the world.

Aside from her colourful extended family, her personal style has remained one of the largest talking points about her impending foray into the British royal family; namely, that she is very much doing things her own way.

Instead of adopting a more traditional approach to occasion wear like Kate Middleton's sturdy stock of pastel collarless coats and pleated midi skirts, Meghan has been keeping things decidedly more casual with her daywear, preferring jeans, crossbody bags and a messy bun as her emerging signature looks.

It was clear early on that she would be doing things her own way: unlike Kate, who met Prince William when she was an 18-year-old college student and has spent her entire adult life in the public eye, acutely aware of every type of protocol, Meghan met her fiancé at 34 when she already had a thriving acting career and life of her own. She wouldn't be bowing to any unnecessary formalities unless it's absolutely required (she has caved to wearing flesh coloured tights at Queen Elizabeth's insistence).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England

The Daily Mail suggests that there could be more to her rather breezy fashion choices, and it's part of a more elaborate plan to make more of a mark on her May 19 wedding day.

"It not uncommon for brides-to-be to play things low key in the run up to the big day," celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told Femail.

"With her usually high fashion game showing signs of wavering, even more anticipation is building for the wedding."

The former Suits star joined her other half at the UK trials of Harry's Invictus Games in Bath, England, on Friday, opting for a waterfall coat by Aritzia, a pair of bootcut Mother jeans and an event t-shirt, finishing off her look with a pair of round toe boots. In contrast, Kate is famously fond of skinny jeans and Superga runners for any casual activities.

(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to attend a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on December 19, 2016 in London, England. The Mix youth service works with Their Royal Highnesses' Heads Together Campaign. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to attend a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on December 19, 2016 in London, England. The Mix youth service works with Their Royal Highnesses' Heads Together Campaign. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section