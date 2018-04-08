There's a reason why Meghan Markle has adopted a much more casual style than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle can't do anything these days (including having a grey hair) without it making headlines around the world.

Aside from her colourful extended family, her personal style has remained one of the largest talking points about her impending foray into the British royal family; namely, that she is very much doing things her own way.

Instead of adopting a more traditional approach to occasion wear like Kate Middleton's sturdy stock of pastel collarless coats and pleated midi skirts, Meghan has been keeping things decidedly more casual with her daywear, preferring jeans, crossbody bags and a messy bun as her emerging signature looks. It was clear early on that she would be doing things her own way: unlike Kate, who met Prince William when she was an 18-year-old college student and has spent her entire adult life in the public eye, acutely aware of every type of protocol, Meghan met her fiancé at 34 when she already had a thriving acting career and life of her own. She wouldn't be bowing to any unnecessary formalities unless it's absolutely required (she has caved to wearing flesh coloured tights at Queen Elizabeth's insistence).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England

The Daily Mail suggests that there could be more to her rather breezy fashion choices, and it's part of a more elaborate plan to make more of a mark on her May 19 wedding day. "It not uncommon for brides-to-be to play things low key in the run up to the big day," celebrity stylist Lucas Armitage told Femail.

"With her usually high fashion game showing signs of wavering, even more anticipation is building for the wedding." The former Suits star joined her other half at the UK trials of Harry's Invictus Games in Bath, England, on Friday, opting for a waterfall coat by Aritzia, a pair of bootcut Mother jeans and an event t-shirt, finishing off her look with a pair of round toe boots. In contrast, Kate is famously fond of skinny jeans and Superga runners for any casual activities.

(L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive to attend a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on December 19, 2016 in London, England. The Mix youth service works with Their Royal Highnesses' Heads Together Campaign. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland

Online Editors