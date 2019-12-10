The 'something blue' for Philly McMahon's wedding - his ankles

While the Ballymun Kickhams player was a clear winner in the love stakes, his choice of wedding ensemble divided opinion after he snubbed a pair of socks in favour of fashion.

Some social media commentators said that the "something blue" for his wedding was in fact his bare ankles, which were on clear display under a pair of cropped trousers and velvet loafers.

He finished off the look with a graphite tuxedo jacket and a round bib waistcoat.

Among those who remarked on his distinctive outfit was fashion designer Brendan Courtney, who was one of the first Irishmen to champion the "no sock" trend.

"I am aghast and a little smug at how mainstream the men's no socks trend is," said Courtney. "I was abused daily when I started it eight years ago.

Dublin GAA player Philly McMahon & wife Sarah Lacey, after they got married today in Athy, Co. Kildare. Picture: Fergal Phillips

"But fellas, wear socks in the winter, otherwise you'll catch your death. It's a summer look."

The champion sports star was dressed by Irish groomswear company Collar and Cuff, who joked how they were "delighted to play our part in dressing Philly from the ankles up".

When asked for his opinion on the outfit, fashion designer and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Darren Kennedy told the Herald no socks for a December wedding was "certainly brave".

"It wouldn't be what I'd be recommending at this time of year, but I guess who cares?" he said. "It's his big day and if he's happy with his choice, that's all that counts.

"The grin on his face would indicate he's a very happy man. Socks or no socks, he has bagged the lady of his dreams."

His new bride looked exquisite in a white, floor-length Trellis-lace gown with long sleeves for the chilly weather.

Sarah, who works as a commercialisation manager for development company Hammerson, which co-owns Dundrum Town Centre, got engaged to McMahon last year after dating him for more than four years.

He popped the question while they were on holiday in Iceland hunting the Northern Lights and wasted no time in sharing their joyful news.

The happy couple, who bought a house in Ashtown last year, were joined at their two-day bash by a host of big names from the Irish sporting world.

Attendees at the glitzy Kilkea Castle ceremony included many of Philly's Dublin team-mates.

These included Paddy Andrews alongside Darren Daly, Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan.

Team captain Stephen Cluxton was at the wedding with Eoghan O'Gara, Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny.

These rubbed shoulders with champion boxer Bernard Dunne, Jim Gavin and legendary player Jason Sherlock.

Herald