By its nature, the Golden Globes are the boozy little cousin to the more prestigious awards ceremonies like the SAG Awards and Oscars.

The rules are, there are no rules - all the weird and wonderful fashion at the Golden Globes

Guests are treated to endless magnums of Moët & Chandon champagne and a free bar, which usually makes for at least one clanger during speeches; but the red carpet is where the electricity is truly powered on. Stars, ranging from established A-listers to newbies clawing their way up the hierarchy one indie film at a time, clamour to compete for headlines, the results can either be inspiring or disastrous.

The overall theme for this year's ceremony was the celebration of individuality: there were no coordinated political campaigns, executed with precision on the red carpet as there was when the #MeToo movement was ignited in 2018, or the Je Suis Charlie placards in 2015. For 2020, it was just about trying your best; an admirable effort except when you remember the costly hair and makeup teams booked months in advance.

The goal of Golden Globes fashion is expression, you can experiment in ways you wouldn't dare dream at the Academy Awards lest you be reduced to the hallowed halls of style disasters like Björk's swan dress of days yore.

US-Irish actress Saoirse Ronan arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Irish superstar Saoirse Ronan - who lost to Renée Zellweger's performance of Judy Garland in the eponymous Judy, in the Lead Actress - Drama category - executed the type of effortless elegance we've come to expect from her. As one of Hollywood's brightest shining stars, she not only has the acting chops to bolster her CV as proven with her well-earned fourth nomination this year, but is holding on tightly to her title as one of the best dressed women in the world.

On Sunday night, she opted for a glittering slinky gown by Hedi Slimane, a grown-up departure from her usual style, showing plenty of skin and literally glittering thanks to thousands of hand-embroidered crystals. "We wanted to celebrate Saoirse’s femininity, while being powerful and a little bit sexy,” her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told British Vogue.

“You don’t think of Saoirse showing skin. This was all about showing skin."

Saltzman also worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, whose modus operandi was also about displaying skin in a tasteful - if not divisive - manner. In an elevated version of the 'naked dress', Paltrow opted for a western-boho hybrid with sheer sleeves, midriff and a seemingly endless array of ruffles by Fendi.

Scarlett Johansson, one of the most photographed contenders of the night for her nomination in Netflix's A Marriage Story, took the opportunity to showcase her natural beauty, but also put on a display of performative public affection with new fiancé Colin Jost. Her strapless red gown with sweetheart neckline added just the right amount of drama, complemented by her sleek low bun and natural make-up.

Reese Witherspoon, who established herself as a production powerhouse this year and was celebrating nominations for both Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, arrived in a structured white Roland Mouret gown. "Wearing white to the biggest party of the year, wish me luck," she wrote on Instagram in a typically on-brand wholesome message.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jennifer Aniston stuck to her usual style of well-fitting black gowns for the occasion, while Kerry Washington added such a sexy twist to the concept in Altuzarra, she emerged as one of the best dressed on the night.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, a woman famous for her contempt for the demure, ensured her dress earned headlines with or without a Best Supporting Actress win (she was nominated in Best Supporting Actress for her genuinely entertaining starring role in Hustlers). The Valentino gown featured oversized contrasting gold and green bows and while fiancé Alex Rodriguez who described her as a "champion" after losing out on the statue, the fashion jury has returned with a guilty verdict for this attempt at runway-to-real-life high fashion.

Michelle Williams, who is pregnant and engaged to Thomas Kail, less than one year after her one-year marriage to Phil Elverum, knew all eyes would be on her last night after the news broke just days before. And she was dressed accordingly. Her orange asymmetric Louis Vuitton gown was given the perfect injection of colourful fun n the form of an electric blue 3D floral sleeve; an indication of her inspiring maternity style to follow during awards season.

Taylor Swift, holding her head high despite the universally panned Cats, chose to make a grand entrance in a polarising floral Etro Couture ball gown.

Meanwhile, it's finally become custom for men - young men, in particular - to unashamedly embrace fashion in genuinely exciting ways. Billy Porter, the official red carpet fashion god, arrived in a white suit with detachable feathered train by Alex Vinash, something he created in mind with practicality.

"Feathers are fragile; the skirt zips off,” Billy told E! Live from the Carpet. “It is a dinner and I do have to sit down – and this is not a sitting outfit, it’s a standing outfit.”

(L-R) Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Ansel Elgort's crushed navy blue tuxedo was age and event appropriate and Lead Actor winner Taron Egerton's decision to wear sunglasses seemed less contrived and more of a James Dean-style throwback. Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who attended with wife Keely Shaye Smith and sons Dylan and Paris, who were Golden Globe ambassadors, established early trending on Twitter for debuting his goatee, which one can only hope is for a role.

For all the must-see style, see our gallery below:

US actress Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (L-R) Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Actress Zoe Kravitz (L) and Lisa Bonet (R) attend the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) Actress Rita WIlson arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 